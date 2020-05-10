The New Day Retain SmackDown Tag Titles in Four-Way Match at Money in the Bank

The New Day kept their eighth reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions rolling on Sunday night at Money in the Bank, defeating The Miz & John Morrison, The Forgotten Sons and Lucha House Party in a four-team match. The bout came to an end with Kingston nailed Lince Dorado with a Trouble in Paradise, while Big E flattened Gran Metalik with the Big Ending.

Even though Xavier Woods is still out with an injury, the trio was able to win the tag titles yet on the April 17 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The titles changed hands when E managed to beat The Miz and Jey Uso.

The New Day RETAIN their titles after Big E pins Gran Metalik That was a great match with a hell of a lot going on - who challenges New Day next though certainly poses an interesting question 🤔 #MITB pic.twitter.com/40mKwunAlc — GiveMeSport WWE & Wrestling (@GMS_WWE) May 10, 2020

Money in the Bank will take place both the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and the WWE Headquarters building in Stamford, Connecticut. Check out the full card below:

(Kickoff) Jeff Hardy def. Cesaro

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Forgotten Sons

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Carmella vs. Lacey Evans

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

R-Truth vs. MVP

