Wrestling Fans Compare New Japan's IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Infamous WWE Title

New Japan Pro-Wrestling officially unveiled the new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on Monday night, officially retiring both the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships in the process. Kota Ibushi was promptly handed the title and will make his first defense of the new belt at Sakura Genesis on April 4 against 2021 New Japan Cup winner Will Ospreay. And while many of the designs for New Japan's titles have been widely praised by fans, this title did not receive the same reception. Some fans even went so far as to say it resembled the defunct WWE Divas Championship, also known as the "Butterfly Belt."

