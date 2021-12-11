WWE: New Report Details Possible Landing Spots for Kyle O’Reilly

This past week’s NXT was likely the last time fans will see Kyle O’Reilly in WWE NXT, and as a result, fans are wondering where he will pop up next. O’Reilly decided not to re-sign with WWE, and after putting over one of the new NXT 2.0 stars in Von Wagner in his exit, it’s time for O’Reilly to figure out which promotion he wants to go out and conquer next. A new report from the Wrestling Observer says they were told by a source that O’Reilly leaving NXT was a “no-brainer”, and added that AEW and New Japan are possible landing spots.

The source said that the only role for him in WWE if he re-signed was as a coach, and it’s believed that AEW will make him a comparable offer to continue working in the ring. It is also believed that he is essentially guaranteed a spot on the New Japan roster if he wants it, as Chairman Takaaki Kidani is a major fan of his work (via Cageside Seats).

Videos by ComicBook.com

O’Reilly didn’t do a goodbye promo segment like Johnny Gargano did, but he did post a goodbye of sorts on social media. O’Reilly posted an image of him on the entrance ramp with the caption “Truly overwhelmed by all the love and heartfelt messages. By no means does this mean goodbye… just smell ya later.”

O’Reilly’s tag partner Von Wagner decided to turn on him at WarGames, and O’Reilly gave him a beatdown as a result. They then faced each other last night in a steel cage match, and because of the no disqualifications stipulation, Von Wagner used everything at his disposal, including a low blow that stunned O’Reilly and let Von Wagner come out with the win. Then Von Wagner tried to send a message and beat O’Reilly down further, slamming him in between the ropes and the cage door.

Both Gargano and O’Reilly shared moments with their friends and colleagues after the show went off air, and fans and other wrestlers shared tributes to both. Gargano recently relaunched his Pro Wrestling Tees Shop and announced new Twitch and YouTube channels, and we’ll have to wait and see what O’Reilly does next.

Where do you want to see O’Reilly go next? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!