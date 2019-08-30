Watch: WWE Releases New SmackDown on FOX Commercial Featuring ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin

A new commercial for SmackDown‘s move to Friday nights on the FOX network dropped on Friday, featuring fans channeling their inner WWE Superstar throughout their daily lives.

The ad kicks off with a waiter smashing a few wine glasses upon seeing “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, which causes the “Texas Rattlesnake” to respond with “Oh Hell Yeah.”

Oh Hell Yeah!!! Can’t wait for Smackdown on FOX. #FridayNightSmackDown pic.twitter.com/lFx3tvTLGf — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) August 30, 2019

Other scenes including a young girl at a spelling bee imitating Becky Lynch after spelling out “submission,” a kid delivering a Boom Drop into a swimming pool, a woman giving an RKO to a mall mannequin, Snoop Dogg impersonating Charlotte Flair, a football fan diving through a table at a tailgate and a woman in surgery rising up like The Undertaker.

The Blue Brand moves to FOX on Oct. 4. The first episode, dubbed the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special, will feature a number of returning WWE legends including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Sting, Golberg, Trish Stratus, Kurt Angle, Booker T, Mick Foley and Mark Henry.

That same week will see the beginning of the Wednesday Night Wars between NXT (on USA) and AEW (on TNT). Austin gave his thoughts on that in a recent interview with ComicBook.com.

“I’ll tell you who’s going to win this fight is the fans because you’re getting head to head competition,” Austin said. “WWE is WWE. AEW is AEW. It will be a little bit different type of action and I’ll tune in or flip back and forth or watch one and DVR the other. But I think just wrestling in general wins because back when we had the wars and there was 10 million viewers every single night. And now it’s turned into what give or take 3 million on Monday [and] Tuesday. Maybe that’s high, but maybe it’ll reignite people’s passion for wrestling and head to head competition is always good and I think you’ll see more intensity, and I think it’s good and I’m looking forward to it.”