WWE Fans React to New "Consolation Prize" World Heavyweight Championship Title

Paul "Triple H" Levesque took the center stage at WWE Monday Night Raw to announce a new WWE World Championship Title is now up for grabs, but WWE fans can't help but feel like it's a "consolation prize" to someone who couldn't beat the current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It was announced by Triple H that whatever show that Reigns gets drafted to during the WWE Draft will be the show he stays on, and keeps the WWE Universal Championship on. As for the other show, a new WWE World Championship title is now up for grabs.

A winner for the new WWE World Championship title will be decided at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27th at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Triple H explained that it was due to the fact that Roman Reigns had negotiated terms to where he wouldn't be defending his championship as often as the WWE would like. With that in mind, fans can't help but think of it as a way to get around Roman's winning streak.

BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions!@TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! pic.twitter.com/BNxvJK2rRh — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2023

The announcement made it seem like this new title would be skirting around Roman Reigns' threat, and fans are starting to think that it's already become a "secondary" title that will serve as a consolation to someone who couldn't beat Reigns. Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!