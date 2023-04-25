WWE Fans React to New "Consolation Prize" World Heavyweight Championship Title
Paul "Triple H" Levesque took the center stage at WWE Monday Night Raw to announce a new WWE World Championship Title is now up for grabs, but WWE fans can't help but feel like it's a "consolation prize" to someone who couldn't beat the current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It was announced by Triple H that whatever show that Reigns gets drafted to during the WWE Draft will be the show he stays on, and keeps the WWE Universal Championship on. As for the other show, a new WWE World Championship title is now up for grabs.
A winner for the new WWE World Championship title will be decided at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27th at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Triple H explained that it was due to the fact that Roman Reigns had negotiated terms to where he wouldn't be defending his championship as often as the WWE would like. With that in mind, fans can't help but think of it as a way to get around Roman's winning streak.
BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions!@TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! pic.twitter.com/BNxvJK2rRh— WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2023
The announcement made it seem like this new title would be skirting around Roman Reigns' threat, and fans are starting to think that it's already become a "secondary" title that will serve as a consolation to someone who couldn't beat Reigns. Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!
Roman Reigns Might Win This One Too
Everyone in WWE seeing they have a chance to be the new World Heavyweight Champion:
Roman Reigns wanting to add the title to his collection:#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/6Fm9rEzVkF— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) April 25, 2023
Stunning!
THAT NEW WWE WORLD TITLE IS ABSOLUTELY STUNNING!!
LIKE THE BIG GOLD WITH A WWE LOGO IN THE CENTER! pic.twitter.com/Cu3NFoJOQQ— A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@_kennythoughts) April 25, 2023
Consolation Prize?
I'm crying WWE just basically introduced a consolation world title 😭😭— iBeast (@ibeastIess) April 25, 2023
Amazing!
NEW WORLD TITLE! It looks amazing! #WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0pfc4qEPbk— Michelle✨ (@FabulousBoss_) April 25, 2023
Too Late?
Just gonna say it now. I hate the idea of the new World Heavyweight title. It only exists because WWE blew their chances to take AT LEAST one of, if not both of the titles off of part timer Reigns. Plus it’s just gonna feel like a consolation prize to whoever wins it. #WWERAW— Salvatore 🇨🇦 (@SaikyoGroove) April 25, 2023
Should They Have Waited for a Better Storyline?
NOW GIVE THAT BLUE ONE A REDESIGN AND WE GOOD
Just strippin Roman of the WWE title outta nowhere is weird as shit tho. Feels like they coulda given a better storyline reason for it.
But hey, im not gonna be mad at a new title design, been waitin on one since like 2018 lol https://t.co/KSyP2FihuS— 🐍COMMISSIONS OPEN🐍 (@HyenaBreezyboi) April 25, 2023
Not a Consolation!
No, the WHC title is not ugly and No, it is not a consolation prize title. You just want to shit at it because it is WWE.
Welcome back Big Gold! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/07MdFuqU9g— Kenn Reyes (@kpryter) April 25, 2023
Consolation For Cody?
Seems that a lot of people are agreeing that the new title will probably just be a consolation prize for Cody since Vince is guarding Reigns and doesn't want anyone to beat him. And they could be right.
So, it looks like WWE really has no faith in Cody anymore. #WWERaw— Tomas Jared Ford (@JaredFo85904268) April 25, 2023
Will It Mean as Much?
Not to mention this'll likely be a consolation prize for #CodyRhodes because they won't take a belt off of #RomanReigns. If this happens, it doesn't mean as much for Cody because the #WWE title is the belt Dusty never won and it isn't in the main event of #Wrestlemania 🤷♂️ #WWERaw https://t.co/a4Seaphvvp— Eric Hopkins 🇺🇸🏈🎬🎮 (@ericjel) April 25, 2023
Secondary Title?
Hopefully @CodyRhodes is drafted to the same show as Roman to win the WWE Title. The new World Heavyweight Championship feels like a secondary title. A consolation prize. #WWERaw— Chris Brooks (@CrissCross87) April 25, 2023