Watch: The Bella Twins Appear on Kevin Hart’s Latest Episode of Cold as Balls

Kevin Hart uploaded the latest episode of his Cold as Balls interview series on Tuesday, where the Jumanji: The Next Level star interviewed former WWE Superstars Nikki and Brie Bella. After a mishap where Hart couldn’t find a ice bath to sit in, the comedian asked the pair about their time growing up together as twin sisters. The two said they they got their background in athletics by playing soccer, then decided to take up professional wrestling in their early 20s after their grandfather passed away.

One interesting piece of information the two gave was that they originally pitched for their names to be “Nicole Fo Show” and “Breezy Fo Sheezy,” which Hart jokingly said was “f—ing stupid.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The pair were then asked about the rise in equality between male and female wrestlers in recent years, specifically when Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair competed in the WrestleMania 35 main event last April.

“For us it was amazing to see that, to see your hard work open up the doors for the women to main event,” Brie said, before Nikki reflected on Vince McMahon calling her to be in the main event for the all-women Evolution pay-per-view in late 2018.

Nikki recently revealed that she and her Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev had gotten engaged.

Bella’s ex-fiance John Cena didn’t comment on the announcement, though sources recently told HollywoodLife that he’s happy for her.

“He is very happy that she has found someone that treats her so amazingly well,” the source said. “Nikki was an extremely important part of John’s life so it does remind him of what they had and he is also reminded of his proposal to her at WrestleMania a few years ago but he also has thought that they have both grown from their relationship and they both have moved on.

“[Nikki and Artem’s] engagement just makes it all very official and real and that the past is now the past,” the source continued. “He knew it was going to happen at some point so instead of taking it in any weird way he is only hoping for the best for her and he only wants to send good vibes her way and hopes she gets everything she deserves with her life with Artem. He knows she deserves all the good fortune and love she is receiving so he is happy.”