Former WWE Superstars Nikki and Brie Bella announced back in January that they were both pregnant with their first and second child, respectively. Since then the pair have provided numerous updates on social media as well as discussing the news on the Total Bellas reality show. On Monday the pair made another splash on Instagram, this time by posting a series of nude (but still tasteful) pregnancy photos while sharing each of their unique perspectives on their pregnancies. Within hours the six shared posts had more than one million combined likes.

Check out a few of the posts below.

In her shoot, Nikki also included her fiance Artem Chigvintsev.

