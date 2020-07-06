Nikki Bella and Brie Bella Share NSFW Pregnancy Photoshoot
Former WWE Superstars Nikki and Brie Bella announced back in January that they were both pregnant with their first and second child, respectively. Since then the pair have provided numerous updates on social media as well as discussing the news on the Total Bellas reality show. On Monday the pair made another splash on Instagram, this time by posting a series of nude (but still tasteful) pregnancy photos while sharing each of their unique perspectives on their pregnancies. Within hours the six shared posts had more than one million combined likes.
Check out a few of the posts below.
View this post on Instagram
Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far, even through some of the toughest times we have faced in this world so far and through some of the most beautiful life changing times as well. I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times. I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own. I have already felt the lioness in me come out even more knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide. And to go through all of this with my twin sister? Goodness I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine. Can’t wait to meet you little boy in 4 weeks. ❤️🦋✨
View this post on Instagram
This pregnancy has been a special one. To experience this with my sister during a time of uncertainty and turmoil has been a blessing. As Twins I kept wondering if our bodies were going to change the same or if we’d be different. It’s crazy how identical our pregnancies have become...from cravings to symptoms. We are coming to the end of our pregnancy and this will be one I’ll remember forever. Can’t wait to meet her little boy and I can’t wait to see what I’ll be having. This pregnancy started as a surprise and I’m happy to end it as one. 💛 #twins #pregnant #37weeks
In her shoot, Nikki also included her fiance Artem Chigvintsev.
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.