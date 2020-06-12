Nikki Bella Reveals Baby's Gender During Season Finale of 'Total Bellas'

During the season finale of Total Bellas season five on Thursday night, Nikki Bella held a gender reveal party. It was revealed that Bella and fiance Artem Chigvintsev will be having a baby boy in August. Nikki has been going through pregnancy alongside her twin sister Brie Bella. Brie is having her second child with husband Daniel Bryan, and Nikki and Brie have due dates within a week and a half of each other. This is Nikki's first child.

Nikki was live tweeting during the premiere of the episode as she often does. She wrote, "We can't wait for our little boy to arrive in August!!!"

Below are some tweets related to the episode, as well as the footage from the moment the happy couple found out the news during their gender reveal party.

We can’t wait for our little boy to arrive in August!!! 💙N #TotalBellas pic.twitter.com/9xrXjHRYev — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) June 12, 2020

The Bella Twins were scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year during WrestleMania 36 weekend in Tampa. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WrestleMania was moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and the Hall of Fame has been postponed to a date and location not yet confirmed.

Hopefully, the Bellas will get their moment to shine later this year at some point with a Hall of Fame ceremony. During an interview in February the two joked that they thought they were in trouble when they got the Hall of Fame phone call.

"We did, we thought we were in trouble," Brie said. "And then we called Vince back together, and when he told us we were just shocked. “Wait, what?! This year?!” And then right after, we were overwhelmed with such gratitude."

Undoubtedly, the Bella Twins have done just about as much as any female in the history of WWE in the way of bringing news fans to the wrestling world. Their original show, Total Divas, served as a gateway for many women to get interested in the product, as has the show's spinoff, Total Bellas.

