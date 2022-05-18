WWE NXT Women's Breakout Tournament Semifinals Bracket Revealed

✖

WWE NXT held the next two first-round match-ups in the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament, and tonight's first match was between Lash Legend and Tatum Paxley, and once the bell hit Legend charged directly towards Paxley and ran her over. Legend then threw her into the corner but Paxley dodged only to be picked up, though Paxley then brought Legend down and applied a hold. Paxley hit a dropkick to Legend's legs and covered her but Legend kicked out. Then Paxley went to pick up Legend and almost did, but Legend managed to knock her down and kick her in the corner. Then she slammed her leg against the post.

Legend then wrapped Paxley's leg around the ropes and wrenched it down and then went for a cover, but Paxley kicked out. Legend went to pick Paxley up by her legs and then stretched her into a submission, but Paxley managed to get up and brought Legend down again for a cover, but Legend kicked out. Paxley then tried to lift Legend again and got her higher but Legend ended up throwing her into the corner.

Paxley then hit a big suplex on Legend but you could tell her knee was sore. She then hit an impressive moonsault and went for the lift a third time, but she couldn't get Legend up, and Legend hit a huge kick to the head to knock her down for a cover, and she got the pin and the win. Legend moves on to Round 2.

The last match of round 1 was between Roxanne Perez and Kiana James, and James got the first hit in, slamming Perez down on the mat. James then knocked Perez down but she recovered and knocked James down and then kept kicking her down with arm drags and a dropkick. Perez was sent into the corner and James hit her in the back and brought her down on a knee before going for the cover, but Perez kicked out. James then went for a submission and stuck her knee in the back of Perez, and then she witched to both knees but Perez managed to roll into a cover.

James threw Perez into the corner and then tried to get Perez into a Boston Crab, but Perez evaded it. James kept kicking Perez and then went for the Boston Crab again and got it this time, and Perez tried to get to the ropes but James dragged her back. Perez then countered it and went for cover but James escaped. James slammed her knee into Perez's back and then James picked her up but Perez sent her reeling hard to the mat.

Perez and James traded punches and then Perez hit two shoulder tackles and then hit her with punches on the ground. Perez then brought James down with a Russian Leg Sweep but James kicked out. Perez's back was hurting though and stopped her from hitting a backbreaker, allowing James to hit a Sidewalk Slam and cover Perez but Perez kicked out. James went for Perez in the corner but she hit a Pop Rox and pinned James, and got the 3-count. Perez moves onto Round 2 and will face Lash Legend, while Nikkita Lyons will face Fallon Henley.

