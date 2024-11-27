WWE nWo Mini Reunion Set for NXT

Tonight’s WWE NXT was pure chaos, with brawls taking place all over the arena and backstage between and during the night’s card of actual matches in the ring. One of the most unexpected surprises though was held for later in the night, as Trick Williams would hit the ring for a promo regarding that aforementioned chaos taking place in the building. Williams was interrupted by none other than Eric Bischoff, who then revealed that he was heading to NXT in person and had something up his sleeve for Williams vs Ridge Holland. Then later in the night WWE revealed it would be a mini nWo reunion, as X-Pac would also be in the building for next week’s episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Williams hit the ring and addressed some of the chaos that’s been happening in NXT over the past month or so, and that included what happened last week. That’s when Andre Chase lost to Ridge Holland in the number one contender’s match, but there was far more at stake than just a Title shot. Not only did Holland win a shot at Williams’ Championship at Deadline, but Holland also caused the breakup of Chase U, and as Williams noted in his promo, he was pretty sad about that.

The crowd was unhappy as well, and that’s when Holland came out to tell Williams that he would indeed bring this new silver and black era of NXT to a close after he defeats him at Deadline. Then all of the sudden a familiar voice hit the speakers, and it was the former WWE GM, WCW President, and nWo Leader himself Eric Bischoff.

Bischoff said, “Next week I want to get a closer look, and next week I’m coming to NXT. We’re going to find out what makes both of you guys tick, and if you think tensions are high right now, by the time I’m done you’re going to ant to destroy each other at Deadline.”

That would be big enough news, but NXT wasn’t done, as X-Pac would post on X that he was also headed to Orlando next week. X-Pac wrote, “Hey @ShawnMichaels next week’s NXT show looks too good to miss. I’m coming to Orlando to watch it live!” X-Pac was also wearing a shirt paying tribute to Scott Hall, a legend and one of the iconic stars that helped bring the nWo to life.

Bischoff already revealed that he will have some sort of involvement in the lead-up to Williams vs. Holland, but what that exactly will be is unknown. It would certainly be interesting if it was like a John Cena thing where he came to be in someone’s corner during the match, though this could also be a guest General Manager angle after what happened with Ava during the episode. If she needs to be out for any amount of time, Bischoff coming in to cause some chaos would be an interesting way to spice things up even more heading into Deadline.

As for X-Pac, it would be interesting to see him interact with Bischoff for sure, though even if that happens, they could still have him work with some other superstars while he’s there. If we do get the Underground match between Lola Vice and Jaida Parker confirmed, that would be an intriguing setup for him, though he could also have some sort of role in the Iron Survivor Challenge Fatal 4-Way last chance qualifiers too.

It’s been a while since Bischoff has been on WWE TV, so that’s surprising in and of itself. WWE has been bringing some fun names into the mix lately for NXT, including Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley, Randy Orton, CM Punk, Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace, and more, and that doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon.

Are you excited or Bischoff and X-Pac appearing in NXT? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb and on Bluesky @knightofoa!