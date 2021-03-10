NXT's Adam Cole Claims The Undisputed Era Isn't Dead

✖

Adam Cole seemingly killed The Undisputed Era as a faction back at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day when he turned heel and attacked both Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly to close out the show. He's since doubled and tripled down on that, first by taking O'Reilly out of action with a brainbuster on the steel ring steps and then by nailing Roderick Strong with a low blow following a faux apology.

And yet in a new interview with FOX Sports' Ryan Satin, Cole claimed the group is still alive and well. Satin asked about Cole's change in personality now that he's broken up the group and Cole (sliding into character) corrected him.

"@FinnBalor is not only one of the greatest NXT Champions of all time, he's one of the best I've ever been in the ring with." - @AdamColePro Adam Cole challenges Finn Bálor for the NXT Championship TOMORROW on @WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/EH0IgdzEZa — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 10, 2021

"I think there's been a misinterpretation of what's been going on," Cole said. "I remember I made a comment about me saying I am and always will be the Undisputed Era. There is no Undisputed Era without Adam Cole. The Undisputed Era would have never been what it became without me in charge, without me being the leader of this group. In many ways, in my opinion, I kicked out Kyle O'Reilly and I kicked out Roderick Strong. So that doesn't necessarily mean it's the end of the Undisputed Era."

"In my opinion, The Undisputed Era is dead when Adam Cole says it's dead," he concluded.

Cole first formed the group alongside O'Reilly and Bobby Fish (who is off TV with an injury) at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III in 2017, then added Strong at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans the following April. In the years that followed the group has become the most-decorated faction in NXT history, winning the NXT Championship once (Cole's record reign) the North American Championship twice, the tag titles three times, the 2018 Dusty Cup and 10 NXT Year-End Awards. The group even managed to hold every men's title simultaneously back in late 2019, fulfilling the "Undisputed Prophecy."

Do you think UE will love on? Or is Cole simply going to declare himself the only member going forward? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments!