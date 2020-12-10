Every Match Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's Dec. 16 Episodes

By Connor Casey

With New Year's Evil and New Year's Smash both on the horizon, NXT and AEW Dynamite are looking to end 2020 on a high note with their last few episodes of the year. Both shows have started to announce their lineups for the Dec. 16 episodes, with AEW mapping out five matches (including a whopping 14-man tag match pitting The Inner CIrcle against a few tag teams), while NXT will see The Way take on two fan-favorite underdogs in Leon Ruff and Kushida.

NXT will also likely see the fallout of Karrion Kross' surprise return from injury, as well as work to determine who will challenge Finn Balor for the NXT title in early January.

Which show will you be watching live? Let us know in the comments below!

Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory vs. Leon Ruff & Kushida

Now that Johnny Gargano has christened his new faction The Way, he'll team with Austin Theory to face Leon Ruff and Kushida

14-Man Tag Team Match

The main event of this week's Dynamite saw a boatload of people brawling around ringside, which prompted Tony Khan to book a 14-man tag match. The competitors will include all seven members of The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz and Wardlow) vs. The Best Friends, Top Fight, The Varisty Blonds and Brandon Cutler.

Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico

Rhodes will face one half of The Hybrid 2 as he ponders over the recent comments made by Sting.

Hangman Page, John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. The Hardy Party

John Silver and Alex Reynolds' mission to recruit Hangman Page into The Dark Order continues, as the two have agreed to be his tag partners for a six-man tag match against Matt Hardy and Private Party

The Acclaimed vs. SCU

Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have continued to harass The Young Bucks, and for the second week in a row Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian had to chase the two away. Now The Acclaimed will look to see if they live up to their own hype when they face the two veterans. 

Serena Deeb & Big Swole vs. Ivelisse & Diamante

Ivelisse and Diamante will look to continue to establish their dominance as a tag team when they face the reigning NWA Women's Champion and a top contender for Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's title. 

