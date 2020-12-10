Every Match Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's Dec. 16 Episodes
With New Year's Evil and New Year's Smash both on the horizon, NXT and AEW Dynamite are looking to end 2020 on a high note with their last few episodes of the year. Both shows have started to announce their lineups for the Dec. 16 episodes, with AEW mapping out five matches (including a whopping 14-man tag match pitting The Inner CIrcle against a few tag teams), while NXT will see The Way take on two fan-favorite underdogs in Leon Ruff and Kushida.
NXT will also likely see the fallout of Karrion Kross' surprise return from injury, as well as work to determine who will challenge Finn Balor for the NXT title in early January.
Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory vs. Leon Ruff & Kushida
#TheWay's @JohnnyGargano & @austintheory1 battle @LEONRUFF_ & @KUSHIDA_0904 next Wednesday on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/PLIXSAtZON— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 10, 2020
Now that Johnny Gargano has christened his new faction The Way, he'll team with Austin Theory to face Leon Ruff and Kushida
14-Man Tag Team Match
Sorry, great night of #AEWDynamite but bad typo by me. You’re fighting too @RealJakeHager. 7-on-7, the whole Inner Circle v. Top Flight/Cutler/Varsity Blonds/Best Friends! So many exciting possibilities, but no 2 teams in AEW have more bad blood than Santana/Ortiz v. Best Friends— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 10, 2020
The main event of this week's Dynamite saw a boatload of people brawling around ringside, which prompted Tony Khan to book a 14-man tag match. The competitors will include all seven members of The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz and Wardlow) vs. The Best Friends, Top Fight, The Varisty Blonds and Brandon Cutler.
Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico
In the jungle. On TNT. Once again. 🦂 https://t.co/OcNUXLQVau— Sting (@Sting) December 10, 2020
Rhodes will face one half of The Hybrid 2 as he ponders over the recent comments made by Sting.
prevnext
“kid”— Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 10, 2020
Hangman Page, John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. The Hardy Party
.@theAdamPage teams up with @YTAlexReynolds & @SilverNumber1 (no strings attached) next week to take on @MATTHARDYBRAND & Private Party in 6-man tag-team action!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2020
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/ku38R4xIKt
John Silver and Alex Reynolds' mission to recruit Hangman Page into The Dark Order continues, as the two have agreed to be his tag partners for a six-man tag match against Matt Hardy and Private Party
The Acclaimed vs. SCU
The Acclaimed @CasterShow & @Bowens_Official tried to get involved post-match. But, SCU came out just in time.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/Pip6XYEPxn— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2020
Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have continued to harass The Young Bucks, and for the second week in a row Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian had to chase the two away. Now The Acclaimed will look to see if they live up to their own hype when they face the two veterans.
Serena Deeb & Big Swole vs. Ivelisse & Diamante
Wooo we meet again @SerenaDeeb its been too long😈& @SwoleWorld we aint never met in the ring yet woooo 😈 Yo y @DiamanteLAX tenemos candela pa ustedes 😈 #toosweet #letsgo pic.twitter.com/f7SToDFQMs— IVELISSE👑👹🃏🇵🇷LaSicaria#Bow2None (@RealIvelisse) December 10, 2020
Ivelisse and Diamante will look to continue to establish their dominance as a tag team when they face the reigning NWA Women's Champion and a top contender for Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's title.