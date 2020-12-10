Every Match Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's Dec. 16 Episodes

With New Year's Evil and New Year's Smash both on the horizon, NXT and AEW Dynamite are looking to end 2020 on a high note with their last few episodes of the year. Both shows have started to announce their lineups for the Dec. 16 episodes, with AEW mapping out five matches (including a whopping 14-man tag match pitting The Inner CIrcle against a few tag teams), while NXT will see The Way take on two fan-favorite underdogs in Leon Ruff and Kushida.

NXT will also likely see the fallout of Karrion Kross' surprise return from injury, as well as work to determine who will challenge Finn Balor for the NXT title in early January.

