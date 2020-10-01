Everything Announced for AEW Dynamite and NXT's Oct. 7 Episodes

By Connor Casey

The Oct. 5 editions of AEW Dynamite and NXT promise to be eventful ones. The night will serve as the go-home show for AEW's one-year anniversary celebration on Oct. 14, while also celebrating the 30th anniversary of Chris Jericho' debut in the professional wrestling business. Three championships will be on the line, including the TNT title as Cody Rhodes and Brodie Lee wrestle in an incredibly rare (and incredibly brutal) Dog Collar Match.

As for NXT, the episode will see the fallout of NXT TakeOver 31 this coming Sunday. Nothing has been announced as of yet, but we'll keep you posted as soon as matches start getting booked.

AEW TNT Championship: Brodie Lee vs. Cody Rhodes (Dog Collar)

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. The Hybrid 2 (Brush With Greatness)

FTW Championship: Brian Cage vs. Will Hobbs

Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Chaos Project

30 Years of Chris Jericho Celebration

NXT TakeOver 31 Fallout

Here's the full card for Sunday's event:

  • NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly
  • NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae
  • NXT North American Championship: Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano
  • NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Santos Escobar vs. Swerve Scott
  • Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream
