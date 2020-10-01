Everything Announced for AEW Dynamite and NXT's Oct. 7 Episodes
The Oct. 5 editions of AEW Dynamite and NXT promise to be eventful ones. The night will serve as the go-home show for AEW's one-year anniversary celebration on Oct. 14, while also celebrating the 30th anniversary of Chris Jericho' debut in the professional wrestling business. Three championships will be on the line, including the TNT title as Cody Rhodes and Brodie Lee wrestle in an incredibly rare (and incredibly brutal) Dog Collar Match.
As for NXT, the episode will see the fallout of NXT TakeOver 31 this coming Sunday. Nothing has been announced as of yet, but we'll keep you posted as soon as matches start getting booked.
AEW TNT Championship: Brodie Lee vs. Cody Rhodes (Dog Collar)
Next week.
On @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/jcXhgu994Y— Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 1, 2020
AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. The Hybrid 2 (Brush With Greatness)
TH2 @JackEvans711 & @AngelicoAAA get their 'Brush with Greatness' as they challenge FTR @CashWheelerFTR & @DaxHarwood for their #AEW World Tag Team Championship next week!
WATCH #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 1, 2020
LIMITED TICKETS available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/nrdGwfLNMt
FTW Championship: Brian Cage vs. Will Hobbs
For the first time ever on Dynamite, the FTW Championship is on the line as the challenger @TrueWillieHobbs takes on the champion @MrGMSI_BCage.
WATCH #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 1, 2020
LIMITED TICKETS available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/mmaA085xyy
Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Chaos Project
30 YEARS IN THE MAKING!
Next week on this special episode of Dynamite, @IAmJericho & @RealJakeHager of the Inner Circle face the Chaos Project @KingSerpentico & @KillLutherKill!
WATCH #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 1, 2020
Limited tickets available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/GerZtyCuKL
30 Years of Chris Jericho Celebration
30 YEARS IN THE MAKING
Next week we celebrate 30 years of Jericho on Dynamite.
RT with your favorite AEW @IAmJericho memory.
WATCH #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 1, 2020
Limited tickets available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/tHtu1mphox
NXT TakeOver 31 Fallout
Here's the full card for Sunday's event:
- NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly
- NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae
- NXT North American Championship: Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano
- NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Santos Escobar vs. Swerve Scott
- Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream