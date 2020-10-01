Everything Announced for AEW Dynamite and NXT's Oct. 7 Episodes

The Oct. 5 editions of AEW Dynamite and NXT promise to be eventful ones. The night will serve as the go-home show for AEW's one-year anniversary celebration on Oct. 14, while also celebrating the 30th anniversary of Chris Jericho' debut in the professional wrestling business. Three championships will be on the line, including the TNT title as Cody Rhodes and Brodie Lee wrestle in an incredibly rare (and incredibly brutal) Dog Collar Match.

As for NXT, the episode will see the fallout of NXT TakeOver 31 this coming Sunday. Nothing has been announced as of yet, but we'll keep you posted as soon as matches start getting booked.

