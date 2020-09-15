Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's Sept 16. Episodes
For the first time in more than a month, NXT and AEW Dynamite will run head-to-head this Wednesday night with new live episodes on the USA and TNT Networks. As reports and speculation over whether or not they'll move to a different night continue, NXT will feature two championship matches — NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango vs. Imperium and NXT North American Champion Damian Priest vs. Timothy Thatcher — along with a few grudge matches featuring Io Shirai and The Undisputed Era.
Meanwhile, AEW will look to capitalize on breaking one million viewers last week with the another stacked lineup. This week's card is highlighted by an NWA Women's World Championship match, a Parking Lot Brawl involving Santana & Ortiz and The Best Friends, FTR vs. Private Party and appearances by Jon Moxley, Lance Archer and MJF.
Which show will you be watching live on Wednesday night? Let us know in the comments below!
NXT Tag Team Championships: Breezango vs. Imperium
prevnext
Can the #WWENXT Tag Team Champions @MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango 𝙨𝙞𝙯𝙯𝙡𝙚 their way to another victory against Imperium this Wednesday? pic.twitter.com/ocTednRJja— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 10, 2020
Parking Lot Brawl: The Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz
prevnext
Two teams enter, One team leaves!
It's Best Friends @trentylocks & @SexyChuckieT vs. @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful in a PARKING LOT FIGHT!
Watch #AEWDynamite this Wednesday night 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/cfVIfnzBCv— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 14, 2020
NXT North American Championship: Damian Priest vs. Timothy Thatcher
prevnext
The reign of infamy will continue! #PartyForever 🏹#LiveForever https://t.co/odHW0nGsY0 pic.twitter.com/NZ5Svc7kOG— Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) September 9, 2020
NWA Women's World Champioship: Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse
prevnext
.@thunderrosa22 gets a chance to bounce back from her loss against the Champ - catch her taking on @RealIvelisse this Wednesday pic.twitter.com/PVxRfM5GIG— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 15, 2020
Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart
prevnext
Things just got very, 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 interesting. #WWENXT #NXTSuperTuesday @ShotziWWE @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/XNqVikjOSU— WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2020
Jurassic Express vs. FTR
prevnext
Tag Team title match on free TV?!
Nope.
Beat us first & earn it.
We’re the champs. We call our shots.
School’s in session this Wednesday night. #FTR pic.twitter.com/vNcUBCJ0IN— Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) September 15, 2020
Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish
prevnext
Has Twitter been down?
Can somebody help me get in touch with @KillianDain? Our match is Wednesday!#WWE @WWE #WWENXT @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/p5114hB6In— DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) September 14, 2020
Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Private Party
prevnext
This Wednesday on Dynamite, @IAmJericho & @RealJakeHager of the Inner Circle take on Private Party @IsiahKassidy & @Marq_Quen with @MATTHARDYBRAND at ringside!
Watch #AEWDynamite at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/3WlBT4NJsL— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 15, 2020
Hangman Page vs. Frankie Kazarian
prevnext
Card atual para o #AEWDynamite dessa semana:
- Best Friends vs Santana & Ortiz em uma Parking Lot Fight match— AEW BRASIL (@BrasilAllElite) September 14, 2020
- FTR c/Tully Blanchard vs Jurassic Express
- Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs Private Party c/Matt Hardy
- Hangman Page vs Frankie Kazarian pic.twitter.com/FfPka0x7Fb
MJF vs. TBA
prevnext
This Wednesday on Dynamite, @The_MJF, will be in action!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 14, 2020
Watch #AEWDynamite this Wednesday, 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/IRWM25TeR7
Promos From Jon Moxley, Lance Archer and Miro
Your #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley, will be appearing on Dynamite this Wednesday!
Watch #AEWDynamite this Wednesday, 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/T25p7Mes2W— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 14, 2020
Tomorrow on Dynamite, there will be an exclusive interview from your number one contender for the #AEW World Championship @LanceHoyt.
Watch #AEWDynamite at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/02S6DS9qIw— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 15, 2020
prev
This Wednesday on Dynamite, we will hear from 'SuperBad' @TheKipSabian & the 'Best Man' @ToBeMiro!
Watch #AEWDynamite this Wednesday, 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/RICjS6H0uz— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 14, 2020