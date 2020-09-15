Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's Sept 16. Episodes

For the first time in more than a month, NXT and AEW Dynamite will run head-to-head this Wednesday night with new live episodes on the USA and TNT Networks. As reports and speculation over whether or not they'll move to a different night continue, NXT will feature two championship matches — NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango vs. Imperium and NXT North American Champion Damian Priest vs. Timothy Thatcher — along with a few grudge matches featuring Io Shirai and The Undisputed Era.

Meanwhile, AEW will look to capitalize on breaking one million viewers last week with the another stacked lineup. This week's card is highlighted by an NWA Women's World Championship match, a Parking Lot Brawl involving Santana & Ortiz and The Best Friends, FTR vs. Private Party and appearances by Jon Moxley, Lance Archer and MJF.

