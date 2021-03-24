Everything Announced for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT's March 24 Episodes
This week's lineup for Wednesday Night Wrestling looks stacked, as both NXT and AEW Dynamite have announced a big handful of matches with intriguing implications. On the AEW side fans will see Darby Allin vs. John Silver for the TNT title, Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal with a future world championship bout on the line and the in-ring debut of The Pinnacle.
Meanwhile, NXT's build towards NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will be in full swing. William Regal will address the status of Adam Cole & Kyle O'Reilly as well as the future of the vacated NXT tag titles, along with a Women's Tag Title match between Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart and the Robert Stone Brand.
TNT Championship: Darby Allin vs. John Silver
NEXT WEEK LIVE on #AEWDynamite @DarbyAllin will defend his #TNTChampionship against @SilverNumber1 of the #DarkOrder!
TICKETS are on-sale NOW and start at $20 - https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/vjG0Dv0wLe— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 18, 2021
With Team Taz in the rearview, Allin is looking to back up his claim of being a fighting champion. He offered anyone in The Dark Order a shot at the TNT title, and the group decided on John Silver.prevnext
Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal
🏃Chasing the greatest opportunity.
This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, Matt Sydal faces Kenny Omega. If Matt can be victorious, he will face Kenny with the @AEW World title on the line!
Select Intl markets on https://t.co/h417vbFQL6
🇬🇧 #UK Fans: Special start time of 12am GMT pic.twitter.com/1vz57YybzY— FITE (@FiteTV) March 21, 2021
After some shenanigans on the premiere of AEW Dark: Elevation, Tony Khan announced Omega would have to face Sydal on Dynamite. If Sydal wins, he gets a future shot at the AEW World Championship.prevnext
The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. The Lucha Bros. & Laredo Kid
With @BASTARDPAC recovering from injuring his ankle at Revolution, he’s not yet cleared for the tag title shot with @ReyFenixMx v. @youngbucks, so Death Triangle are bringing back the Lucha Brothers’ original @AEW Trios partner Laredo Kid to get the edge ahead of the title match! pic.twitter.com/GswJejW1rG— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 23, 2021
With PAC out with an ankle injury, the other members of Death Triangle will reunite with AAA's Laredo Kid for a six-man tag match.prevnext
FTR & Shawn Spears vs. The Varsity Blonds and Dante Martin
#ThePinnacle 🏔 pic.twitter.com/CM421k8H2G— Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 20, 2021
The Pinnacle will make its debut as a group, taking on Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrsion and one-half of Top Flight.prevnext
Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti
Bad news for you auntie Vickie: It’s time to wake up and face reality... https://t.co/4kBjrd798J— TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) March 24, 2021
Rose & Conti will clash in a rematch from the AEW Women's Championship Eliminator Tournament.prevnext
Hangman Page vs. Cezar Bononi
Following a win last night on @AEW Dark, @CezarBononi_ is back in action tonight LIVE on #AEWDynamite! However he’s drawn the toughest of assignments, as he’ll lock up with Hangman @theAdamPage one-on-one this evening on Dynamite, coming to you Live on @tntdrama at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/Q1oqF1Q1e0— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 24, 2021
Page vs. Bononi was announced as a last-minute addition to the card on Wednesday afternoon.prevnext
Britt Baker Interview
The bad news is... you forgot to kill me. Face of the women’s division. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5EYffwo4Iw— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 18, 2021
Coming off a widely-praised Lights Out Match, Dr. Baker will make her first comments after losing to Thunder Rosa.prevnext
NXT Women's Tag Team Championships: Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon vs. Robert Stone Brand
JUST IN: @RealMMartinez will replace the injured @JessiKameaWWE to challenge the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions alongside @WWE_Aliyah TONIGHT on #WWENXT. @ShotziWWE @WWEEmberMoon https://t.co/2nSG4LBly3— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 24, 2021
Moon & Blackheart will defend their tag titles for the first time, facing the Robert Stone Brand's Aliyah and Mercedes Martinezprevnext
William Regal Addresses Kyle O'Reilly & Adam Cole
TOMORROW NIGHT: What consequences does @RealKingRegal have in store for @AdamColePro and @KORcombat after their wild altercation? #WWENXT https://t.co/MXC1uBG9A0— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 23, 2021
Following last week's arrests and Cole attacking O'Reilly at his MMA gym on Tuesday, Regal will likely announce a match between Cole and O'Reilly at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.prevnext
Io Shirai & Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai
It's on!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/iINWmulnwY— Zoey Stark (@ZoeyStarkWWE) March 24, 2021
Heading into their title match at TakeOver, Shirai and Gonzalez will square off in tag team action.prevnext
Oney Lorcan vs. Karrion Kross
Terrible decision Regal. Danny is injured and we all know it's Kross' fault. Give me Karrion Kross tomorrow night on NXT or else https://t.co/KXJ05vcteK— ONEY LORCAN (@ONEYLORCAN) March 23, 2021
William Regal confirmed on Tuesday that Lorcan & Danny Burch had been stripped of the NXT Tag Team Championships after the latter suffered a separated shoulder. Lorcan then took to Twitter to call out Kross, who caused the injury. Regal also promised there would be some sort of update on the status of the tag titles.prevnext
Walter vs. Drake Maverick
“Here lies Drake Maverick...
He left with NO FEAR.” https://t.co/JrPYPJZ7Kw— DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) March 24, 2021
"The Ring General" is back in NXT, and his first match will see him likely destroy poor Maverick.prevnext
LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed
After weeks of collisions and wardrobe malfunctions, @LAKnightWWE goes one-on-one with the Colossal @bronsonreedwwe tomorrow night on #WWENXT!https://t.co/ElxXXUi2TU pic.twitter.com/x6gSw9SxDv— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 24, 2021
The former Impact Champion finds himself in a feud with the "Colossal" Reed, leading to tonight's matchup.prevnext
Jordan Devlin vs. Kushida
Yo, You're Longest-Reigning Cruiserweight Champ of all time,right?
I'm interested in you.@Jordan_Devlin1 @WWENXT https://t.co/y7MCo9zoDt— KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) March 24, 2021
Weeks before his unification match with Santos Escobar, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin will face Kushida in a non-title bout.prev