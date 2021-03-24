Everything Announced for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT's March 24 Episodes

This week's lineup for Wednesday Night Wrestling looks stacked, as both NXT and AEW Dynamite have announced a big handful of matches with intriguing implications. On the AEW side fans will see Darby Allin vs. John Silver for the TNT title, Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal with a future world championship bout on the line and the in-ring debut of The Pinnacle.

Meanwhile, NXT's build towards NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will be in full swing. William Regal will address the status of Adam Cole & Kyle O'Reilly as well as the future of the vacated NXT tag titles, along with a Women's Tag Title match between Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart and the Robert Stone Brand.

Which show will you be watching live tonight? Let us know in the comments below!