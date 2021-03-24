Everything Announced for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT's March 24 Episodes

By Connor Casey

This week's lineup for Wednesday Night Wrestling looks stacked, as both NXT and AEW Dynamite have announced a big handful of matches with intriguing implications. On the AEW side fans will see Darby Allin vs. John Silver for the TNT title, Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal with a future world championship bout on the line and the in-ring debut of The Pinnacle.

Meanwhile, NXT's build towards NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will be in full swing. William Regal will address the status of Adam Cole & Kyle O'Reilly as well as the future of the vacated NXT tag titles, along with a Women's Tag Title match between Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart and the Robert Stone Brand.

TNT Championship: Darby Allin vs. John Silver

With Team Taz in the rearview, Allin is looking to back up his claim of being a fighting champion. He offered anyone in The Dark Order a shot at the TNT title, and the group decided on John Silver.

Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal

After some shenanigans on the premiere of AEW Dark: Elevation, Tony Khan announced Omega would have to face Sydal on Dynamite. If Sydal wins, he gets a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. The Lucha Bros. & Laredo Kid

With PAC out with an ankle injury, the other members of Death Triangle will reunite with AAA's Laredo Kid for a six-man tag match.

FTR & Shawn Spears vs. The Varsity Blonds and Dante Martin

The Pinnacle will make its debut as a group, taking on Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrsion and one-half of Top Flight.

Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti

Rose & Conti will clash in a rematch from the AEW Women's Championship Eliminator Tournament. 

Hangman Page vs. Cezar Bononi

Page vs. Bononi was announced as a last-minute addition to the card on Wednesday afternoon.

Britt Baker Interview

Coming off a widely-praised Lights Out Match, Dr. Baker will make her first comments after losing to Thunder Rosa.

NXT Women's Tag Team Championships: Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon vs. Robert Stone Brand

Moon & Blackheart will defend their tag titles for the first time, facing the Robert Stone Brand's Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez

William Regal Addresses Kyle O'Reilly & Adam Cole

Following last week's arrests and Cole attacking O'Reilly at his MMA gym on Tuesday, Regal will likely announce a match between Cole and O'Reilly at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. 

Io Shirai & Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai

Heading into their title match at TakeOver, Shirai and Gonzalez will square off in tag team action.

Oney Lorcan vs. Karrion Kross

William Regal confirmed on Tuesday that Lorcan & Danny Burch had been stripped of the NXT Tag Team Championships after the latter suffered a separated shoulder. Lorcan then took to Twitter to call out Kross, who caused the injury. Regal also promised there would be some sort of update on the status of the tag titles.

Walter vs. Drake Maverick

"The Ring General" is back in NXT, and his first match will see him likely destroy poor Maverick.

LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed

The former Impact Champion finds himself in a feud with the "Colossal" Reed, leading to tonight's matchup.

Jordan Devlin vs. Kushida

Weeks before his unification match with Santos Escobar, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin will face Kushida in a non-title bout.

