AEW Dynamite and NXT's Feb 16 Lineups: Vengeance Day Fallout, Tag Title Match
The lineups for this week's AEW Dynamite and NXT have both been announced, and the two shows both have some must-see segments in store. Dynamite will feature the Young Bucks defending their AEW World Tag Team Championships along with a loaded six-man tag match main event and further build towards next month's Revolution pay-per-view.
Meanwhile, NXT will see the fallout from Sunday's TakeOver: Vengeance Day event. Not only do the two Dusty Cup winners need to address when they'll challenge for tag team championship gold, but Adam Cole needs to answer for attacking Finn Balor and seemingly ending the Undisputed Era (or, at the very least, kicking Kyle O'Reilly out of the group).
Check out the full lineups for both shows below!
NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day Fallout
Following a SHOCKING conclusion at #NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day... what's next for the #UndisputedERA this Wednesday on #WWENXT? pic.twitter.com/sPRDb8YoXv— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
Vengeance Day proved to be an eventual pay-per-view. Not only were two Dusty Cup winners crowned, but Adam Cole simultaneously reinserted himself into the NXT Championship picture while seemingly breaking up the Undisputed Era. That will undoubtedly be addressed at some point during the night.
Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar
Lesson learned, never have anyone else do your dirty work when it comes to @WWEKarrionKross. ❌ #WWENXT @Lady_Scarlett13 @joaquinwilde_ @RaulMendozaWWE pic.twitter.com/wWXVQmKR9O— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2021
The NXT Cruiserweight Champion has been consistently blowing off Kross' threats, which means he's probably in for a beating against the former NXT Champion.
AEW World Tag Team Championships: Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz
2/19/20
You thought we’d forget, but we always get the last laugh.
Paybacks a bitch, boys.
See you next week! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/N5A58X1GpK— Santana / Proud & Powerful🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) February 11, 2021
The Bucks already have a tag title match against Chris Jericho & MJF lined up for Revolution, but first they'll take on some old rivals in Proud 'n Powerful. Between their issues with The Good Brothers and the possible implosion of The Inner Circle, it's possible we see a surprise title change here.
Tony Khan's Surprise for Kenny Omega
The following is a paid advertisement from @AEW. @TonyKhan @tonyschiavone24 pic.twitter.com/av3fieV15r— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 17, 2021
Tony Khan's paid advertisement on this week's Impact Wrestling featured a hint for this week's Dynamite, as the AEW owner said he's got a belated Valentine's Day surprise lined up for the AEW World Champion.
FTR vs. Matt and Miky Sydal
What do you know about The Sydal Brothers? #aew #AEWDynamite #luchalibre #yoga #prowrestling #tagteam pic.twitter.com/lt4sGvxJTw— Matt Sydal (@findevan) February 15, 2021
FTR returns to action by taking on Matt Sydal and his debuting brother Mike.
Hangman Page & Matt Hardy vs. TH2
Matt Hardy has stated that Hardy & Hangman, victorious in their tag debut, are now a full-time team. AEW GM @TonyKhan has granted Matt’s request to book them a tag match vs. TH2 tomorrow LIVE on #AEWDynamite to allow Hangman to settle unfinished business from -1’s birthday party! https://t.co/jQ1NRDpur8 pic.twitter.com/T8RXuq00d8— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2021
This was originally announced as an eight-man tag match, but Private Party and Chaos Project have both been pulled likely due to Hardy's frustration over his clients not winning the Impact Tag Team Championships.
Jon Moxley, Lance Archer & Fenix vs. Eddie Kingstn, The Butcher & The Blade
At the request of @MadKing1981, AEW GM @TonyKhan booked a huge match for the next #AEWDynamite LIVE on Wednesday night, Eddie Kingston, Butcher & Blade will battle a trio compromised of 3 of their most storied rivals in AEW: Lance Archer, Fenix, & @JonMoxley! Tickets on-sale now! pic.twitter.com/yWOSf1sEVI— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2021
This match was added in at the request of Kingston, who will reignite his feud with Moxley for one night in a six-man tag bout.