The lineups for this week's AEW Dynamite and NXT have both been announced, and the two shows both have some must-see segments in store. Dynamite will feature the Young Bucks defending their AEW World Tag Team Championships along with a loaded six-man tag match main event and further build towards next month's Revolution pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, NXT will see the fallout from Sunday's TakeOver: Vengeance Day event. Not only do the two Dusty Cup winners need to address when they'll challenge for tag team championship gold, but Adam Cole needs to answer for attacking Finn Balor and seemingly ending the Undisputed Era (or, at the very least, kicking Kyle O'Reilly out of the group).

Check out the full lineups for both shows below!