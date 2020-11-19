Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's Nov. 25 Episodes

NXT and AEW Dynamite both have big shows coming up in the first week of December, so fans can expect both of their Nov. 25 episodes to be eventful. AEW, while building up to their "Winter Is Coming" special episode on Dec. 2, have already announced Hikaru Shida's latest title defense as AEW Women's World Champion and the fallout from Will Hobbs turning heel and joining Team Taz.

Meanwhile, NXT will continue its build to Dec. 6's NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, while also featuring the return of former NXT Champion Kevin Owens as he sits in at the commentary table for the evening.

