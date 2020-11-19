Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's Nov. 25 Episodes

By Connor Casey

NXT and AEW Dynamite both have big shows coming up in the first week of December, so fans can expect both of their Nov. 25 episodes to be eventful. AEW, while building up to their "Winter Is Coming" special episode on Dec. 2, have already announced Hikaru Shida's latest title defense as AEW Women's World Champion and the fallout from Will Hobbs turning heel and joining Team Taz.

Meanwhile, NXT will continue its build to Dec. 6's NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, while also featuring the return of former NXT Champion Kevin Owens as he sits in at the commentary table for the evening.

Kevin Owens Returns to NXT for Commentary

The former NXT Champion will be back on the show next week to step in for Wade Barrett as the color commentator. 

AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay

Jay's recent wins on AEW Dark earned her the No. 5 spot in the latest women's rankings, which The Dark Order used to get her a title shot against Shida.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames Build

NXT officially confirmed this week that TakeOver: WarGames will return on Dec. 6. One of the WarGames lineups has been confirmed, but Candice LeRae and Shotzi Blackheart need to pick the lineups for their respective teams.

Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian

Following a trip to Vegas, Jericho and Hager will attempt to climb the tag ranks again against SCU.

PAC & Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher & The Blade

Death Triangle officially reunited on this week's Dynamite, and the trio will continue their war against Eddie Kingston's family in a tag match.

Will Hobbs vs. TBA

Hobbs closed the latest Dynamite by turning heel and joining Team Taz. He'll compete in his first match as a heel against an unknown opponent. 

