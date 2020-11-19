NXT Reveals TakeOver War Games Date and First Match

✖

Tonight's NXT was action-packed from the very start, but about midway through we got the big reveal that the much-anticapted TakeOver event War Games would be happening on Sunday, December 6th. The announcement came after a promo from Shotzi Blackheart, who seemed hard at work fixing her tank that was destroyed by Candice LeRae, and so it's quite fitting that the first match revealed for the event was Blackheart vs LeRae. War Games typically features a men's and women's War Games match that spans two rings, but it's unclear if Blackheart and LeRae will be part of teams or if this is a one on one affair. Either way, we're excited to see them throw down.

We don't have any other details yet on other matches, but if I were to make a few guesses it would be an NXT Women's Championship match between whoever wins tonight and a new challenger, though we could see a rematch between Shirai and Ripley.

I would also say that the final match between Leon Ruff and Johnny Gargano would take place there for the North American Championship before the Champ (whoever that turns out to be) moves on to another opponent. We might also get the final match in Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes' current feud, which could be something crazy compared to their last few matches. We'll just have to wait and see.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT.

One of the most highly anticipated NXT Women's Title matches in history takes place tonight as Io Shirai defends against former champion Rhea Ripley! Plus, NXT Champion Finn Bálor returns for the first time since NXT TakeOver 31, Johnny Gargano tries to regain the NXT North American Championship from Leon Ruff after last week's shocking upset, and more. Catch it all tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here's the full card:

Io Shirai vs Rhea Ripley (NXT Women's Championship Match)

Finn Balor Returns

Johnny Gargano vs Leon Ruff (North American Championship Match)

Ember Moon vs Toni Storm vs Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

Cameron Grimes vs Dexter Lumis (Blindfold Match Showdown)

What matches do you want at TakeOver War Games? Let me know in the comments or on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!