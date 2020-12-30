Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's Final Episodes of 2020
NXT and AEW Dynamite will both air their final episodes of live television for 2020. Both shows will center around celebrations, but for very different reasons. Following Brodie Lee's tragic death this past weekend, Tony Khan has confirmed the episode will serve as a celebration of Lee's life, complete with various members of The Dark Order teaming up with some of AEW's biggest stars.
#AEW New Year's Smash will now take place across the first 2 weeks of 2021, on January 6 + January 13 on @tntdrama. I'll announce the card for this week's #AEWDynamite Celebration of Mr. Brodie Lee's Life in a moment," Khan wrote on Monday. "Thank you to all who have shared their love for Jon this week."
That card will consist of:
- Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy and 10 vs. Team Taz (Brian Cage, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs)
- The Young Bucks & Colt Cabana vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party
- Hangman Page, John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. MJF, Santana and Ortiz
- Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker and Penelope Ford
- Lance Archer, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade
On the other side of the dial, this week's NXT will feature the annual NXT Year-End Awards, as well as an NXT North American Championship Match between Johnny Gargano and Leon Ruff.
TONIGHT:
🟡 @JohnnyGargano vs. @LEONRUFF_
⚫️ @roderickstrong vs. @PeteDunneYxB
🟡 @bronsonreedwwe vs. @swerveconfident
⚫️ #Breezango vs. #GYV
🟡 @RealMMartinez in action
⚫️ WINNERS of #NXTYearEndAwards revealed
And MORE, tonight at 8/7c on @USA_Network! https://t.co/CDZhenAp08— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 30, 2020
Here is the full list of nominations for each of the Year-End Awards.
Male Competitor of the Year
- Finn Bálor
- Adam Cole
- Johnny Gargano
- Keith Lee
- WALTER
- Tommaso Ciampa
Female Competitor of the Year
- Rhea Ripley
- Io Shirai
- Candice LeRae
- Dakota Kai
- Kay Lee Ray
- Tegan Nox
Match of the Year
Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano — Super Tuesday
Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor — Super Tuesday II
Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa — One Final Beat
Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly — TakeOver 31
Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole — Great American Bash
North American Championship Ladder Match — Takeover XXX
Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae Tables, Ladders and Scares Match — Halloween Havoc
Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER — NXT UK
Men's WarGames Match
Women's WarGames Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai vs. Charlotte Flair — TakeOver: In Your House
Gallus vs. Imperium vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster — TakeOver: Blackpool 2
Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin — TakeOver: Blackpool 2
Bronson Reed vs. Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano — NXT
Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher Fight Pit — NXT
Tag Team of the Year
- Undisputed Era
- Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch
- Breezango
- Imperium
- Gallus
- Legado Del Fantasma
Event of the Year
- TakeOver: Blackpool 2
- TakeOver: Portland
- TakeOver: In Your House
- Great American Bash
- TakeOver: XXX
- TakeOver: 31
- Halloween Havoc
- TakeOver: WarGames
Rivalry of the Year
- Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee
- Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai
- Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano
- Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes
- Shotzi Blackheart vs. Robert Stone
- Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
- WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov
- Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven
Breakout Star of the Year
- Pat McAfee
- Damian Priest
- Shotzi Blackheart
- Cameron Grimes
- Dexter Lumis
- Timothy Thatcher
- Raquel Gonzalez
- Santos Escobar
- Ilja Dragunov
Future Star of NXT
- Austin Theory
- Jake Atlas
- Leon Ruff
- Kacy Catanzaro
- Kayden Carter
- Indi Hartwell
- Xia Li
- A-Kid
- Aoife Valkyrie
- Pretty Deadly