Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's Final Episodes of 2020

NXT and AEW Dynamite will both air their final episodes of live television for 2020. Both shows will center around celebrations, but for very different reasons. Following Brodie Lee's tragic death this past weekend, Tony Khan has confirmed the episode will serve as a celebration of Lee's life, complete with various members of The Dark Order teaming up with some of AEW's biggest stars.

#AEW New Year's Smash will now take place across the first 2 weeks of 2021, on January 6 + January 13 on @tntdrama. I'll announce the card for this week's #AEWDynamite Celebration of Mr. Brodie Lee's Life in a moment," Khan wrote on Monday. "Thank you to all who have shared their love for Jon this week."

That card will consist of:

Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy and 10 vs. Team Taz (Brian Cage, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs)

The Young Bucks & Colt Cabana vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

Hangman Page, John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. MJF, Santana and Ortiz

Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker and Penelope Ford

Lance Archer, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade

On the other side of the dial, this week's NXT will feature the annual NXT Year-End Awards, as well as an NXT North American Championship Match between Johnny Gargano and Leon Ruff.

Here is the full list of nominations for each of the Year-End Awards.

Male Competitor of the Year

Finn Bálor

Adam Cole

Johnny Gargano

Keith Lee

WALTER

Tommaso Ciampa

Female Competitor of the Year

Rhea Ripley

Io Shirai

Candice LeRae

Dakota Kai

Kay Lee Ray

Tegan Nox

Match of the Year

Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano — Super Tuesday

Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor — Super Tuesday II

Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa — One Final Beat

Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly — TakeOver 31

Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole — Great American Bash

North American Championship Ladder Match — Takeover XXX

Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae Tables, Ladders and Scares Match — Halloween Havoc

Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER — NXT UK

Men's WarGames Match

Women's WarGames Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai vs. Charlotte Flair — TakeOver: In Your House

Gallus vs. Imperium vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster — TakeOver: Blackpool 2

Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin — TakeOver: Blackpool 2

Bronson Reed vs. Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano — NXT

Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher Fight Pit — NXT

Tag Team of the Year

Undisputed Era

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

Breezango

Imperium

Gallus

Legado Del Fantasma

Event of the Year

TakeOver: Blackpool 2

TakeOver: Portland

TakeOver: In Your House

Great American Bash

TakeOver: XXX

TakeOver: 31

Halloween Havoc

TakeOver: WarGames

Rivalry of the Year

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano

Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Robert Stone

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov

Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven

Breakout Star of the Year

Pat McAfee

Damian Priest

Shotzi Blackheart

Cameron Grimes

Dexter Lumis

Timothy Thatcher

Raquel Gonzalez

Santos Escobar

Ilja Dragunov

Future Star of NXT