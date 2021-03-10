NXT and AEW Dynamite March 10 Full Cards: Balor vs. Cole, Shirai vs. Storm, Allin vs. Sky

This week's lineup of Wednesday night wrestling is all about title fights. NXT will see Finn Balor and Adam Cole clash over the NXT Championship, followed by the long-awaited one-on-one clash for the NXT Women's Championship between Io Shirai and Toni Storm.

Meanwhile, AEW will see the fallout from Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view as well as a TNT Championship match between Darby Allin and Scorpio Sky.

Which show will you be watching live? And which champions will retain tonight? Tell us your predictions down in the comments!