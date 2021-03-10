NXT and AEW Dynamite March 10 Full Cards: Balor vs. Cole, Shirai vs. Storm, Allin vs. Sky

By Connor Casey

This week's lineup of Wednesday night wrestling is all about title fights. NXT will see Finn Balor and Adam Cole clash over the NXT Championship, followed by the long-awaited one-on-one clash for the NXT Women's Championship between Io Shirai and Toni Storm.

Meanwhile, AEW will see the fallout from Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view as well as a TNT Championship match between Darby Allin and Scorpio Sky.

NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole

Having turned heel and kicked Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong out of the Undisputed Era, Cole will now try to regain the NXT Championship by taking on Balor.

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm

Shirai was able to defend her title against both storm and Mercedes Martinez at TakeOver: Vengeance Day — but because she didn't pin Storm in that match the Australian star has been demanding another shot.

Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter

Carter will attempt to get revenge on Li for injuring Kacy Catanzaro a couple of weeks back. 

William Regal Announcements

NXT GM William Regal will have two announcements during this week's show. They'll reportedly be the introduction of NXT Women's Tag Team Championships and the news that the NXT TakeOver during WrestleMania 37 week will be two nights long.

AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky

Allin is fresh off his Street Fight win over Team Taz, while Sky made himself the No. 1 contender for the TNT title by winning the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view.

Ethan Page vs. Lee Johnson

"All Ego" demanded a singles match earlier this week after being forced to debut in Sunday's six-way ladder match, and Tony Khan obliged.

Britt Baker, Maki Itoh and Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa and Ryo Mizunami

After her latest successful title defense against Mizunami, Shida was attacked at Revolution by Baker, Itoh and Rose. Thunder Rosa eventually hit the ring to make the save, and a six-woman tag match was later made official.

Promos From Sting & Christian Cage

It's been confirmed that both Sting and Christian will speak this week following their eventful nights at Revolution. Sting will reflect on his victory in the Street Fight, while "The Instant Classic" will get to speak for the first time since signing with the company.

Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix

In a rare singles match, Matt Jackson will take on one-half of the current No. 1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championships in Rey Fenix.

Cody Rhodes vs. TBA

Rhodes is currently dealing with a badly-damaged shoulder, but still intends to compete in a singles match this week.

