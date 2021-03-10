NXT and AEW Dynamite March 10 Full Cards: Balor vs. Cole, Shirai vs. Storm, Allin vs. Sky
This week's lineup of Wednesday night wrestling is all about title fights. NXT will see Finn Balor and Adam Cole clash over the NXT Championship, followed by the long-awaited one-on-one clash for the NXT Women's Championship between Io Shirai and Toni Storm.
Meanwhile, AEW will see the fallout from Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view as well as a TNT Championship match between Darby Allin and Scorpio Sky.
Which show will you be watching live? And which champions will retain tonight? Tell us your predictions down in the comments!
NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole
Are you ready for a MUST-SEE #WWENXT tomorrow night?— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 10, 2021
❌ #NXTTitle: @FinnBalor vs. @AdamColePro
😈 #WWENXT Women's Title: @shirai_io vs. #ToniStorm
💣 A HUGE announcement from @RealKingRegal
... and MORE! https://t.co/qPAkO7sTmf
Having turned heel and kicked Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong out of the Undisputed Era, Cole will now try to regain the NXT Championship by taking on Balor.prevnext
NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm
IO SHIRAI vs. TONI STORM.
A BLOCKBUSTER #WWENXT #WomensTitle match will transpire TONIGHT at the 8/7c on @USA_Network! #WeAreNXT #WomensHistoryMonth @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/RxZTXKeSbE— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 10, 2021
Shirai was able to defend her title against both storm and Mercedes Martinez at TakeOver: Vengeance Day — but because she didn't pin Storm in that match the Australian star has been demanding another shot.prevnext
Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter
.@wwekayden has one thing on her mind tomorrow against @XiaWWE: PAYBACK! #WWENXT https://t.co/iQV5KFLKjq— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 9, 2021
Carter will attempt to get revenge on Li for injuring Kacy Catanzaro a couple of weeks back.prevnext
William Regal Announcements
Report: William Regal's Two Surprises for Tonight's #WWENXT Spoiled https://t.co/0SNU0EA1mu pic.twitter.com/HmT1oIHw28— WWE on ComicBook (@WWEonCB) March 10, 2021
NXT GM William Regal will have two announcements during this week's show. They'll reportedly be the introduction of NXT Women's Tag Team Championships and the news that the NXT TakeOver during WrestleMania 37 week will be two nights long.prevnext
AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky
#AEWDynamite is LIVE TONIGHT at 8pm on TNT! pic.twitter.com/LMZKZ446mN— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) March 10, 2021
Allin is fresh off his Street Fight win over Team Taz, while Sky made himself the No. 1 contender for the TNT title by winning the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view.prevnext
Ethan Page vs. Lee Johnson
Keyword .... “DEMANDING”
Hope u caught that @TonyKhan
Lemmi know if I should pack my boots #AllEgo https://t.co/u7up1FfHQn— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) March 10, 2021
"All Ego" demanded a singles match earlier this week after being forced to debut in Sunday's six-way ladder match, and Tony Khan obliged.prevnext
Britt Baker, Maki Itoh and Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa and Ryo Mizunami
Per Dr. Britt Baker’s colleague, Reba’s still too hurt to wrestle this week, so GM @TonyKhan has allowed the DMD to bring a new partner! @NylaRoseBeast teams with Britt + @maki_itoh vs. @shidahikaru + @mizunami0324 + @thunderrosa22 TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite at 8pm on TNT! pic.twitter.com/xWtWLp0dCM— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2021
After her latest successful title defense against Mizunami, Shida was attacked at Revolution by Baker, Itoh and Rose. Thunder Rosa eventually hit the ring to make the save, and a six-woman tag match was later made official.prevnext
Promos From Sting & Christian Cage
Hoodlums win. 🦂🛹pic.twitter.com/VWWNg7ocQG— Sting (@Sting) March 8, 2021
It's been confirmed that both Sting and Christian will speak this week following their eventful nights at Revolution. Sting will reflect on his victory in the Street Fight, while "The Instant Classic" will get to speak for the first time since signing with the company.
prevnext
Welcome to the team... #ChristianCage is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/3MycwGDTiJ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix
Death Triangle's @BASTARDPAC & @ReyFenixMx won the Casino Tag Team Royale at @AEWRevolution earning them an #AEW World Tag Team Title match w/ the @youngbucks. #AEWDynamite TONIGHT LIVE at 8pm on TNT, we'll see a preview of that match when Matt Jackson takes on Rey Fenix! pic.twitter.com/wImWdmhrFi— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2021
In a rare singles match, Matt Jackson will take on one-half of the current No. 1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championships in Rey Fenix.prevnext
Cody Rhodes vs. TBA
#CoachsCorner with Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) following the #FaceOfTheRevolution Ladder match at #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/AAbzyZsFyH— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2021
Rhodes is currently dealing with a badly-damaged shoulder, but still intends to compete in a singles match this week.prev