WWE's Bayley and Sasha Banks Retain Women's Tag Team Championships But Get a Beatdown from NXT's Io Shirai

The expectations were high for tonight's big Women's Tag Team Championship match between Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox, and luckily the match more than delivered all the action you were expecting. Early on Nox and Banks outmaneuvering each other constantly, and eventually, Blackheart and Bayley got in on the action, with Blackheart taking some brutal offense from the SmackDown Women's Champion. After quite a bit of back and forth and several near falls, it was Bayley and Sasha Banks who came away the winners, but they also got what they deserved, in the end, courtesy of Io Shirai.

Every star had their chance to showcase their skills, though Sasha and Shotzi took some punishment throughout the match with some big dives and collisions with the turnbuckles that look like they really hurt.

At one point the momentum started to swing towards Shotzi and Tegan, as both stars collided with Bayley and Sasha in each corner of the ring, followed by Lady Kane coming out to play and giving a chokeslam to Bayley off the ring.

They continued their onslaught, but Sasha was able to swing things back in their favor after getting hit with a flying kick from Shotzi, and it looked like she locked in the Bank Statement. Shotzi was able to reverse it though and had Sasha about to tap. That's when Bayley threw a chair into the ring, which Tegan picked up, drawing the referee's attention.

While distracted, Bayley then picked up Sasha and threw her up and over Shotzi, which put Shotzi back into Sasha's submission and eventually caused Shotzi to tap out.

"#AndStill, sheep. @itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE retain their #WomensTagTitles against @ShotziWWE & @TeganNoxWWE_ on #WWENXT!"

Bayley and Sasha then tried to celebrate in the ring, saying they were NXT, but they were both silenced quickly after Io Shirai came in and decimated both of them, clearing the ring and sending them packing.

"Hey, @itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE, Meet OUR champ, @shirai_io!

Xoxo, #WWENXT"

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

Two massive tag team title bouts headline NXT this week! Women's Tag Team Champions — and NXT icons — Bayley & Sasha Banks return to the black-and-gold brand to defend their titles against Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart. Plus, Imperium will put the NXT Tag Team Titles against Breezango! Don't miss NXT this Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Here's the full card.

Men's Tag Team Championship Match: Imperium vs Breezango

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart

