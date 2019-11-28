Bobby Fish Reportedly Injured During NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Fans who watched NXT this week might have noticed something strange during the first match of the night. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish originally opened the show by defending their NXT Tag Team Championships against Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic, but after a commercial break Fish had been replaced in the match by another Undisputed Era member, Roderick Strong. No official reason was given beyond Fish being unable to continue, though the commentary did speculate that he was hurt after being tossed out of the ring and landing on his leg. However Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Fish’s injury was possibly a mild concussion, something WWE takes very seriously with its current product.

“Bobby Fish was hurt in the first minute of the match or so, when Keith Lee threw him over the top rope and Kyle O’Reilly was supposed to catch him,” Meltzer said. “O’Reilly didn’t catch him or catch him enough. I was told the thought, fear was a mild concussion. The last I heard, which was a couple of hours ago, that was the thought. It may be diagnosed differently later but that was the thing I’ve been told.”

O’Reilly and Strong managed to retain the tag titles thanks to a distraction from Adam Cole.

While Fish was one of the three original members of the faction, the former Ring of Honor star has had the worst luck of the group when it comes to injuries. Back in 2018 he suffered a torn ACL and MCL during an NXT live event, which kept him out of action until October. Earlier this year he appeared on NXT programming with his arm in a sling following a ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXV, though that was later determined to simply precautionary.

The Undisputed Era turned out to have a busy Survivor Series weekend. The four competed in their third annual WarGames match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Saturday, then popped up in three separate matches at Survivor Series on Sunday, which included Cole retaining the NXT Championship against Pete Dunne.

