WWE NXT's Bronson Reed Earns Spot in North American Championship TakeOver Match

Keith Lee surprised everyone tonight when he announced that he was going to relinquish his North American Championship so that others could have an opportunity to grab that title for themselves. William Regal then announced that a series of Triple Threat matches would be held to figure out who would ultimately meet in a Ladder Match at TakeOver for the North American Title, and the first was held tonight between Johnny Gargano, Roderick Strong, and Bronson Reed. Each of the competitors brought their A-game tonight, especially Reed, and that was rewarded when Reed ultimately took the victory.

Early on Gargano and Strong became unlikely allies and targetted Reed, trying to knock down the powerhouse and take him out of the match. Though they tried, that didn't really work earl on, as Reed would showcase his power and speed and leave them reeling.

Eventually Gargano and Strong were able to combine and knock out Reed on the outside of the ring, clearing the way for the stars to go one on one. Each one had their chances to seal the win, but would fail to get the pin.

After a near fall by Strong, it was Reed who came out of nowhere from the top turnbuckle and landed on Strong, simultaneously knocking away Gargano, and it was enough to get the pin and the win.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT.

"Dominik Dijakovic will try to bring an end to Karrion Kross' path of destruction when they meet one-on-one after last week's brutal backstage encounter. Additionally, NXT General Manager William Regal will make a huge announcement, bruisers Dexter Lumis and Killian Dain lock horns in singles action, and Shotzi Blackheart battles Aliyah of The Robert Stone Brand. Catch it all tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

Here's what's happening on tonight's episode:

Karrion Kross vs Dominik Dijakovic

William Regal Makes Special Announcement

Shotzi Blackheart vs Aliyah

Dexter Lumis vs Killian Dain

