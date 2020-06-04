NXT's Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano Steal a Win Against Mia Yim and Keith Lee with Car Keys

✖

Tonight's NXT match up between Candice LeRae and Mia Yim quickly went off the rails, though not until both stars got in some hard-hitting shots. The two NXT stars both dished out some punishment, but ultimately neither actually won the match thanks to a double count-out. Things devolved even further though when Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, Raquel Gonzalez, and Shotzi Blackheart all came out to get some shots in, and that was quickly followed by Johnny Gargano and Keith Lee. The match was then turned into a mixed tag match with all four stars, and after some crazy action, it was LeRae and Gargano who came away with the victory.

Gargano tried to flee the ring with LeRae early on, but Lee gave chase, managing to toss Gargan in the ring while carrying LeRae around like a backpack. It was then LeRae one on one with Yim, and Yim tossed her around the ring like a ragdoll at times.

LeRae got the upper hand for a minute but Yim managed to turn the tide. She then talked trash to Johnny for a bit and followed that up with a pin attempt, and she would've had it if not for Johnny interfering. Lee then got involved and threw Johnny around a bit, and it looked like he had the match in hand, at least until Johnny used his car keys on Lee's face. Yim then checked on a stunned Lee in the ring, and LeRae used the distraction to roll up Yim and get the victory.

Johnny then kicked a pursuing Lee's hand against the stairs, followed by taking the North American Championship and holding it up, perhaps giving a preview of Sunday.

"Can Drake Maverick do it again? He'll try to score one more upset, this time against El Hijo del Fantasma, to become NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Mia Yim and Candice LeRae will also take their hostilities to the ring after a bitter war of words in recent weeks. Who else will look to make a statement four nights before NXT TakeOver: In Your House? Catch it all on USA Network tonight at 8/7 C."

Here's the current card:

Candice LeRae vs Mia Yim

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: El Hijo del Fantasma vs Drake Maverick

