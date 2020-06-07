WWE NXT's Candice LeRae Explains Why Tegan Nox Should Join Team Gargano

✖

Last week's NXT featured a small preview of tonight's big 6 Woman Tag Team Match on NXT TakeOver: In Your House, which will include Candice LeRae, Shotzi Blackheart, Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, Raquel Gonzalez, and Mia Yim. There's quite a bit of bad blood in that match, and it seems a bit more was created between LeRae and Nox. The two have been friends for a while, but LeRae came out to the ring and confronted Nox about her recent choices in friends. We recently had the chance to speak to LeRae, and we had to ask about Nox, who LeRae feels could learn quite a bit from her and Johnny if she were to join Team Gargano.

"Oh my gosh, she could learn so much from me and Johnny," LeRae said. "I don't understand what the problem is. If anything, if she came and joined me and Johnny and saw things our way, her career would be amazing. My career's already doing so much better. Hers could be 10 times better than it is now."

"I mean, I don't understand. I just don't understand what she's doing," LeRae said. "And what is that? Look who she's hanging out with. I've been her friend all along, and where's she been through all this? Why is she taking Mia's side? I just have so many things that I don't understand. I mean, I'd prefer that if we're in the ring against each other, it's for friendly competition, but if she's going to be petty and be two-faced, then who knows. Who knows."

LeRae likes to confront issues face to face, and that's why she came to the ring to confront Nox last week.

"Well, I'm not one to attack from behind or just go after somebody and do things behind their back," LeRae said. "I mean, she may think it's okay to go and do things behind my back and think she's goofing around with the wrong people, whatever, but if I have a problem with somebody, I'm going to let them know I have problems with them. I will go to their face, and unfortunately, it was just circumstantial that that happened to be a moment where I knew where she was. I couldn't find her backstage, but in that moment I knew exactly where she was.."

"I would have preferred to do it backstage, but she was too busy with her new friends, so what am I to do? I'm not about to stoop to things that, I'm not Io or Tommaso. I'm not going to do something behind somebody's back. I'm going to go to their face, and that just happened to be the time that I confronted her. I wasn't going to wait backstage for her to come back from helping her friend. I'm going to confront her then and there, as soon as I found her."

LeRae will get a chance to sort things out with Nox tonight on Takeover, which hits the WWE Network at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.

Should Nox join team Gargano? Let us know in the comments and as always you can find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT! For live coverage of tonight's TakeOver stay tuned to ComicBook.com!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.