WWE NXT Crowns Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Winner After Chaotic Match at Deadline

After a thrilling Women's Iron Surivoifr Challenge earlier in the night, it was time for the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. The lineup for the match included Axiom, JD McDonagh, Carmelo Hayes, Joe Gacy, and Grayson Waller, and it was Waller who would cause the most chaos and set up the winner. Waller would leap into the match and score two quick points, and though everyone would catch up later in the match, Waller was able to make a big save and prevent the match from being won by Hayes. He pulled Hayes off Axiom and then rushed in and stole the pin, giving him 3 points, and then he kept anyone else from pinning someone until time ran out, making him the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge winner.

McDonagh and Axiom kicked the match off and Axiom was not having any of McDonagh's mind games, punishing him early and taking the fight out to the ramp. Unfortunately, he would eat a dropkick from McDonagh back in the ring, but he would get back in the driver's seat quickly, hitting McDonagh with big dropkicks in the corner and going for a cover, but JD kicked out. McDonagh would turn the tide with a pop-up powerbomb into a cover, but Axiom kicked out and prevented the point.

Then it was time for the next competitor, which would be Carmelo Hayes, and he launched off the rope and collided with McDonagh. Axiom dragged him off but got hit with a leg drop. Axiom came back and threw McDonagh into Hayes, and then all three ended up on the ground. Axiom threw both stars out but McDonagh was back in only to get thrown down by Hayes. Hayes clocked Axiom and McDonagh, and then he jumped off the rope but was caught with twin super kicks. McDonagh then landed a move but was launched into Axiom, and Hayes pinned him and got the first point.

That sent Axiom into the penalty box, leaving Hayes along with McDonagh. Hayes hit a chop and kicked McDonagh but JD hit Hayes with a suplex. Axiom was out of the penalty box and knocked down both stars in the ring. Kicks to the chest followed on both stars, but Hayes caught the kick. All three exchanged kicks and then McDonagh and Axiom head-butted each other and all three were down.

A new competitor entered and it was Grayson Waller, who sailed between the ropes and hit a double takedown. He covered Axiom and McDonagh quickly, netting himself two points and putting both stars in the penalty box. It was Hayes vs Waller, and they went all out on each other, but Waller clocked Hayes for a near fall, but Hayes kicked out. Hayes and Waller continued to exchange blows and knocked each other on the floor, and then Axiom was back in and McDonagh got clocked by Axiom. Axiom then closed the door and attacked McDonagh, with Axiom slamming McDonagh into the wall and slamming the door in his face.

Waller then ran into Axiom but got hit with a super kick by Hayes. He went in and slammed Axiom down into a cover but he kicked out. He rolled Axiom into another cover but he kicked out a second time. Hayes went fora big move but Waller knocked him off, and Hayes slammed him into the announce table. Waller then picked him up and slammed him down on the table, and Waller then called out Booker T and called him a b****. Axiom then got his first fall by pinning Waller and then he pinned McDonagh for a second one, tying Waller for the lead.

A new competitor was heading in, and it was Joe Gacy. Gacy clocked Axiom and then ran into Hayes, and Gacy hit numerous clotheslines. He hit another clothesline on Axiom but he kicked out of a pin, and then Gacy locked in a submission on Axiom, who tapped and gave Gacy a point. Waller was back in, but he punched Axiom on his way to the penalty box, giving him up to McDonagh. McDonagh seemed to align with Waller but they got knocked down by Gacy and Hayes. Then Gacy hit a monster clothesline on Hayes, and he got another point.

Gacy cleared out everyone in the ring and then Axiom and Hayes were blocked from getting out of the penalty box, but Axiom cleared out everyone by jumping off the penalty box. Gacy went to work on everyone but got super kicked by Hayes. Waller was up but got lit up by Hayes in the ring, and he had a crossfire locked on Waller, who tapped and gave Hayes his second point. It was now in a four-way tie, and Gacy threw Waller into the penalty box.

Gacy rolled in Axiom but Axiom locked in an arm bar and then another submission, but Hayes broke it up with a leg drop. Axiom hit Hayes but McDonagh threw him to the ground. Hayes got hit with a headbutt and then a suplex, and McDonagh then hit Waller with a slam. McDonagh went for a cover but everyone (literally everyone) broke up the pin. McDonagh was the nhit with super kicks from everyone in the ring, and chaos broke out with the final minutes on the clock. Gacy slammed Waller on the steps and he threw Hayes and locked in a submission. It was broken up but Gacy went for it again on Axiom, but Hayes and McDonagh broke it up.

McDonagh slammed Hayes into the post, but Hayes hit Axiom with a leg drop and went for the pin, but Waller pulled him away. Waller pinned Axiom and picked up the third point, putting Axiom in the penalty box. Waller started pulling out everyone Hayes could pin and then ran away from Hayes, Gacy, and McDonagh, running out the clock and becoming the winner of the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge.