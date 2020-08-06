WWE NXT's Imperium Retains as Brawl Breaks Out Between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee

✖

The NXT Tag Team Championships were on the line tonight as current Champions Imperium took on The Undisputed ERA, and it was a hard-hitting affair. As Adam Cole looked on, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly took on Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, though that wasn't the only thing happening, as Pat McAfee continue to talk smack about Cole from the commentary booth. Both teams looked to capitalize on even the smallest of mistakes, and by the end of the match it was NAME standing tall, though that is only part of the story.

At one point O'Reilly had Barthel close to tapping to a submission, but Aichner broke things up and then dove from the top rope on O'Reilly, leaving everyone floored. At that point Cole went over to the commentary booth and told McAfee to chill out and that he could hear him, and then he really flipped.

Cole then threw water in McAfee's face and told him to do something about it, and soon a number of refs and Triple H were on hand to break things up.

"A distracted #UndisputedERA leads to a victory for #IMPERIUM's @Marcel_B_WWE & @FabianAichner

. #WWENXT #NXTTagTitles @PatMcAfeeShow @AdamColePro"

Meanwhile, Imperium capitalized and took down Fish in the ring, sealing their win and continuing their reign as Tag Team Champions. It would seem a match between McAfee and Cole is something that will happen eventually, especially after McAfee kicked Cole and called him a b****.

Triple H would then shove McAfee out of the way and tend to Cole, and officials soon escorted McAfee out as Shawn Michaels tended to a passed out Cole.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

A massive night is in store on the black-and-gold brand! Pat McAfee will be on hand following his heated exchange with Adam Cole last month. Elsewhere, Imperium will defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against The Undisputed ERA, NXT Champion Keith Lee takes on Cameron Grimes, Rhea Ripley battles Dakota Kai for the chance to challenge Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Title and another spot in the North American Title Ladder Match is up for grabs between Damian Priest, Oney Lorcan and the debuting Ridge Holland. Catch it all on USA Network tonight at 8/7 C!

Here's what's on deck tonight:

Keith Lee vs Cameron Grimes

Rhea Ripley vs Dakota Kai

Imperium vs Undisputed ERA

Damian Priest vs Oney Lorcan vs Ridge Holland

What have you thought of tonight's NXT? Let us know in the comments or as always by talking all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.