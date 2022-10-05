WWE NXT Sets Up Major Tag Team Reunion

WWE NXT has set the stage for a major tag team reunion with the newest episode! As NXT continues to make changes for the new era of the series following the dropping of the 2.0 branding a few weeks ago, the roster has been getting some shake ups as well as there has been some more integration of the main roster into NXT overall. This has resulted in talents like Apollo Crews getting a whole new kind of run, and it's starting to do the same for some others who never quite struck gold on the WWE Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.

This includes some of the tag teams that had been split up too, and it seems like we're heading for a major return of a tag team that was really catching heat on NXT before being split. Veer Mahaal had disappeared from Monday Night Raw after months of build up, and following a few reports noting that he would be potentially returning to NXT, the Tuesday, October 4th broadcast saw Veer returning to reunite with Sanga...potentially kicking off a major Indus Sher reunion.

As of the backstage segment seen in the episode, it's yet to be seen whether or not the two of them would be interested in forming their team up again in the story (or if they could reform their tag team, it would be in a new way) but it certainly would be better for the both of them. Despite Veer making his debut on Raw following months of promos teasing that he was coming, he never quite got his proper due on the Raw roster. But Indus Shur was a solid look for both he and Sanga, who also admittedly has been struggling to get further on NXT itself.

NXT has a strong group of tag teams right now, but Indus Shur would shake things up even further. It would be especially great for the both of them considering their current standings, but as for now, things are currently working towards building the Halloween Havoc premium live event on Saturday, October 22nd. You can see the updated lineup for the Oct. 22 show below:

Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh NXT North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. TBA (Ladder Match)

