NXT Injury Updates Following NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020

By Connor Casey

NXT TakeOver: WarGames proved to be one of the most violent events of the year for WWE's Black and Gold Brand. Between a physical bout in Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher, a Strap Match and two intense WarGames matches, a good chunk of the roster left the Capitol Wrestling Center with some sort of injury. Triple H confirmed on the post-show media conference call that Candice LeRae needed X-Rays on her arm following her WarGames match, and both she and husband Johnny Gargano wound up taking a trip to the hospital.

The severity of LeRae's injury isn't officially confirmed, though PWInsider's Mike Johnson is reporting she suffered a broken bone when Shotzi Blackheart hit a senton off a ladder onto her arm while it was wrapped in a chair.

As for the men's WarGames match, Bobby Fish suffered a laceration on his elbow while Oney Lorcan had to be slowly helped to the back once the show was off the air. He is reportedly "banged up" but won't miss much time.

Thatcher suffered a ripped ear during his match with Ciampa, as fans could see it bleeding throughout the latter half of the match.

0comments

Other stars from the night have since shown off their respective injuries.

And to sell his loss, Pat McAfee appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday morning sporting a neck brace.

Start the Conversation

of