NXT Injury Updates Following NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020

NXT TakeOver: WarGames proved to be one of the most violent events of the year for WWE's Black and Gold Brand. Between a physical bout in Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher, a Strap Match and two intense WarGames matches, a good chunk of the roster left the Capitol Wrestling Center with some sort of injury. Triple H confirmed on the post-show media conference call that Candice LeRae needed X-Rays on her arm following her WarGames match, and both she and husband Johnny Gargano wound up taking a trip to the hospital.

The severity of LeRae's injury isn't officially confirmed, though PWInsider's Mike Johnson is reporting she suffered a broken bone when Shotzi Blackheart hit a senton off a ladder onto her arm while it was wrapped in a chair.

VICTORY MONDAY. We spent the night getting matching bracelets in the ER and celebrated our War Games victories by getting X-Rays on arms and stitches in mouths, baby! pic.twitter.com/b4vMo5PMt8 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 7, 2020

As for the men's WarGames match, Bobby Fish suffered a laceration on his elbow while Oney Lorcan had to be slowly helped to the back once the show was off the air. He is reportedly "banged up" but won't miss much time.

Thatcher suffered a ripped ear during his match with Ciampa, as fans could see it bleeding throughout the latter half of the match.

Timothy Thatcher being relatively unfazed by his ear exploding mid match, just solidifies him as the maniac we thought he was. #WarGames #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/rccvOQAKjz — Philip (@KiddPhilip) December 7, 2020

Other stars from the night have since shown off their respective injuries.

"The things I do for love"

Only one of the many battle bruises and scars i have from #WarGames and it certainly won't be the last. pic.twitter.com/uNVab6Bp8R — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) December 7, 2020

Well... I’m gonna be feeling that one tomorrow. — ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔦𝔢 𝔊𝔦𝔯𝔩 (@DakotaKai_WWE) December 7, 2020

And to sell his loss, Pat McAfee appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday morning sporting a neck brace.