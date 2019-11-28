Watch: Keith Lee Sends Adam Cole Flying in Hilarious WWE NXT Clip

Wednesday night’s edition of NXT turned out to be a rough one for Adam Cole. After bragging that he had the most successful Survivor Series weekend of anyone on the roster the reigning NXT Champion attempted to run out during the NXT Tag Team Championship match to help keep Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic from taking the titles away from the faction. However he was quickly met by a charging Lee, who sent him flying from the entrance ramp deep into the crowd at Full Sail Live. Unfortunately for Lee the tackle backfired, as Dijakovic was so impressed by the move he left himself open to get hit by Total Elimination from Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong.

Later in the night Cole inserted himself into the main event match between Finn Balor and Tommaso Ciampa. He tried to gloat alongside Balor after “The Prince” pulled of the win, but Balor knocked him off his feet with a Pele Kick.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Survivor Series weekend turned out to be a huge one for the Undisputed Era. The four lost their WarGames match against Ciampa, Lee, Dijakovic and Kevin Owens at NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Saturday night, then followed that up with three cross-branded matches on Sunday night inside the Allstate Arena. O’Reilly and Bobby Fish came up short against the Viking Raiders, while Roderick Strong pulled off an upset over AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura and Cole retained his NXT Championship against Pete Dunne.

While NXT’s battle with the other main roster brands is over, the Black and Gold Brand already has big plans for 2020. On Jan. 25 the brand will go head-to-head with NXT UK at the Worlds Collide event during Royal Rumble weekend, followed by NXT TakeOver: Portland on Feb. 16.

WWE’s next WWE Network event takes place this Sunday with Starrcade in Duluth, Georgia. Check out the show’s full card below.