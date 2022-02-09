WWE NXT Men’s Dusty Cup Finals Match Revealed for Vengeance Day

We’re just a week out from WWE NXT Vengeance Day, and now the entire card has come into focus. During tonight’s episode of NXT the two semi-final matches for the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic were held, featuring The Creed Brothers vs The Grizzled Young Veterans and Malik Blade and Edris Enofe vs MSK. First up was The Creed Brothers vs GYV, and at times it looked like GYV was going to come up with the victory and move on to the finals, but every time victory looked locked in the Creed Brothers wouldn’t allow themselves to stay down and kept fighting through it. Ultimately they would overpower GYV and take the first spot in the finals.

Then it was MSK vs Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, and the two teams provided quite the challenge to each other. Experience and teamwork ended up sealing the win for MSK, who once again have moved into the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

If they win the Dusty Cup, that would be back-to-back wins, and the last time they won it all they became NXT Tag Team Champions soon after. They would defeat The Grizzled Young Veterans during last year’s finals at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, and then at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, they would defeat GYV again along with Legado Del Fantasma in a Triple Threat match to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

We’ll see if they can repeat, but The Creed Brothers provide a much different challenge than GYV, so it won’t be an easy process to once again claim the Dusty Cup Trophy.

In the meantime here is the current card for NXT Vengeance Day:

NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs Santos Escobar

NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs Cameron Grimes

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin C) vs Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: The Creed Brothers vs MSK

Steel Cage Match: Pete Dunne vs Tony D’Angelo

You can check out NXT Vengeance Day on February 15th at 8/7 PM CST on Syfy.

