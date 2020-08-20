NXT Reportedly Getting Moved by NHL Playoffs, Leaving AEW Unopposed on Sept. 2

This week's NXT ran unopposed on Wednesday night for the first time in 2020 thanks to TNT pushing AEW Dynamite off its normal timeslot in favor of the NBA Playoffs. The postseason will force AEW to shake up its schedule several times in the next few weeks, but the shoe will reportedly be on the other foot come September 2. Dave Meltzer reported via the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that USA Network is expected to preempt that week's NXT in favor of the NHL Playoffs, likely bumping it up a night to Tuesday night. Dynamite will take place at its usual timeslot that week, and will be the go-home show for Sept. 5's All Out pay-per-view.

WWE has yet to confirm whether or not the schedule change will take place. While running unopposed, this week's NXT saw Johnny Gargano defeat Ridge Holland, Adam Cole and Pat McAfee have their final promo before Saturday night's NXT TakeOver: XXX and Velveteen Dream defeat Finn Balor thanks to some heavy interference.

Here's a full list of all of AEW's schedule changes.

Due to the NBA schedule, #AEWDynamite will make the shifts listed in the graphic below on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/AAgtQvvd5b — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 16, 2020

