WWE NXT's Nathan Frazer Earns Final Spot in North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc

Tonight's WWE NXT held several big opportunities for the upcoming Halloween Havoc, including the final spot in the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match. That final spot was linked to the final match in Axiom and Nathan Frazer's best out of three series, and as you might expect, their final match-up was just as thrilling as their previous two. A host of near-falls later and it would be Frazer (who also got a brand new entrance theme to boot) taking the win, and with that win, he would earn the final spot in a loaded Ladder Match lineup at Halloween Havoc.

Frazer joins a talented group who are in line to grab a Title shot at the North American Championship, though some are just hoping to reclaim what they've lost. The lineup includes former NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes as well as Wes Lee, Oro Mensah, Von Wagner, and now Frazer, and several in that mix could end up becoming your next Champion.

Hayes just wants his Title back, and he already tried to get it without another match but Shawn Michaels shot that option down. This happened when Solo Sikoa vacated the Title after Michaels informed him he was actually never truly able to compete for it, since he was on SmackDown and wasn't even listed on the NXT roster.

That's when Hayes said he should get it back but Michaels said that wasn't going to happen. He did offer him a chance to fight for it though and set up the Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc, so Hayes will be on high alert to try and get his Title gold back around his waist.

Here's the current card for Halloween Havoc:

NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs JD McDonagh vs Ilja Dragunov

NXT North American Championship 5-Way Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs Oro Mensah vs Wes Lee vs Von Wagner vs Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Weapons Wild Match: Cora Jade vs Roxanne Perez

Ambulance Match (If Julius Loses, Brutus Creed Must Leave NXT): Julius Creed vs Damon Kemp

Halloween Havoc streams on Peacock on October 22nd.

