NXT North American Championship Rematch Booked for Tonight's Episode

Johnny Gargano shockingly lost the NXT North American Championship to Leon Ruff on last week's episode of NXT. However, "Johnny Wrestling" will get the chance to redeem himself when he takes on Ruff in a rematch this week. The 24-year-old Ruff had been working frequently on WWE television since March but had consistently worked as a jobber on shows like Raw, SmackDown, 205 Live and Main Event. He was 0-10 heading into last week's match.

Gargano reacted to the announcement on this week's edition of The Bump, stating, "I should. Because I kicked out, number one. It's a joke, number two. I'm glad Mr. Regal's doing his job finally." He then stated over and over that he kicked out at two during the initial match.

If Gargano wins, he'll be the first three-time North American Champion in company history. Check out the full card for this week's NXT below:

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley

NXT North American Championship: Leon Ruff vs. Johny Gargano

Finn Balor NXT Championship update

For reasons that haven't been explained outright, NXT will not take part in this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view alongside Raw and SmackDown like last year. The show will take place on Sunday at the WWE ThunderDome and you can see the full card below: