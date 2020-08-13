WWE NXT: Pat McAfee Accepts Adam Cole's TakeOver Challenge

✖

Adam Cole and Pat McAfee have been going at it quite a bit over the past few weeks, though it all came to a head during last week's NXT, in which McAfee kicked Cole in the face, knocking him out. That prompted Cole to call him out during tonight's episode, and that was after also calling him out on soial media, and it seems Cole's goading worked, as McAfee has accepted Cole's challenge and will now face the former NXT Champion at TakeOver XXX. McAfee couldn't just respond in typical fashion though, and you can see below he had some fun with the comeback.

McAfee posted a GIF of Cole with his face over top of Cole's, and from his words, he isn't scared of Cole in the least.

You want me back in that #WWENXT arena next Wednesday @AdamColePro? I’d love to.. The last time I was there, you ended up lifeless on the ground w/ @ShawnMichaels worried about your soulless, dumb, stupid body. Can’t wait to dominate you and the whole wrestling community..AGAIN pic.twitter.com/JctoAABLrA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 13, 2020

Now, to be fair, Cole wasn't expecting that kick from McAfee, so things could very well play out differently with both sides prepared during an actual match. Still, McAfee has no fear, so this match could end up being pretty bonkers once all is said and done.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Karrion Kross will kick off NXT by taking on Danny Burch with NXT Champion Keith Lee likely watching closely. Elsewhere, Kushida, Cameron Grimes and a third Superstar will battle to qualify for a TakeOver XXX berth, two North American Title Ladder Match competitors square off when Damian Priest faces Bronson Reed, plus the Garganos invite the NXT Universe into their home. Catch it all tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

Here's what is on deck tonight:

Karrion Kross vs Danny Burch

TakeOver Triple Threat Qualifier: Kushida vs Cameron Grimes vs mystery opponent

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano address the NXT Universe

Damian Priest vs Bronson Reed

Santos Escobar vs Tyler Breeze

