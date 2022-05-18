WWE NXT Returning to Live Events

✖

WWE has been back on tour with live events for a while now, as WWE Live (or Saturday Main Event as of late), Monday Night Raw, and SmackDown have all been making stops across the country and even internationally. NXT on the other hand has still been located in the CWC (Capitol Wrestling Center), but tonight WWE announced that NXT 2.0 will be returning to live events, starting with eight events around Florida. The events will kick off on Friday, June 10th, and tickets for these events will go on sale this Friday, May 20th at 10 AM EST right here.

WWE did make sure to note that additional NXT live event dates are forthcoming, so perhaps we'll see NXT start to tour around the country and outside of Florida later in the year. Pre-pandemic NXT use to tour quite a bit, even making their way here to Nashville, TN at one point, so hopefully, fans around the country will have a chance to check out an NXT 2.0 event live sometime in the near future. In the meantime, you can check out the full schedule for the first eight events below.

- Friday, June 10 – UACDC Complex in Tampa, Fla.

- Saturday, July 11 – Largo Event Center in Largo, Fla.

- Friday, June 24 – Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Fla.

- Saturday, June 25 – Venice Community Center in Venice, Fla.

- Friday, July 8 – Citrus Springs Community Center in Dunnellon, Fla.

- Saturday, July 9 – Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Fla.

- Friday, July 22 – Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Fla.

- Saturday, July 23 – Cocoa Armory in Cocoa, Fla.

Next up for NXT is In Your House, which will hit on June 4th live on Peacock. The event features three confirmed matches so far, including a WWE NXT Championship match between Bron Breakker (C) and Joe Gacy, a WWE NXT North American Championship match between Cameron Grimes (C) and Carmelo Hayes, and a WWE NXT Tag Team Championship match between Pretty Deadly (C) and The Creed Brothers.

