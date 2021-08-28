WWE NXT's New Psychedelic Logo and Theme Revealed

✖

Numerous reports have indicated that WWE is looking to make some bigger changes to NXT sooner than later, including sprucing up the Performance Center, changing their recruiting process, and perhaps restructuring the show overall. Now thanks to hip hop artist Wale we might have just received our first glimpse at the new logo and theme for NXT moving forward, and it is certainly different than what's come before. B/R Wrestling shared an animation and theme song from Wale's Instagram, and instead of the traditional black and gold we have big bold swaths of pink, red, orange, yellow, blue, and purple.

Yeah, that's probably a pretty big shock for those who have followed the brand for a while, as the colors have traditionally been black and gold. When you see the animation play out, there are splashes of paint hitting the screen with the NXT logo flashing in and out. Then we see the new logo set up shop in the middle, which keeps the blockier letting of the previous logo but adds some angles and flairs out the N and T a bit.

We also hear the Wale track playing over the animation, so it would seem this is the new intro and advertising theme for NXT moving forward. After this was initially posted, WWE's official account confirmed the new logo, sharing the following post.

You can check out the new logo, the new color scheme, and the new song in the post above.

This would be a big departure from what we've come to expect from the overall look of NXT, and one has to wonder if the set used for NXT is going to receive a similar redesign. There had been reports that the previous episodes of NXT and TakeOvers were seen as being too dark, so if you're using this color scheme, that should not be an issue. If it keeps the theme, expect a lot of bright colors surrounding the ring next time around.

NXT taped its last episode and the next two as well, reportedly so that it could make some upgrades to the brand for when it returns to live TV. Looks like we'll find out then if this new colorful vibe is indeed the new NXT.

What do you think of the new logo and color scheme?