WWE NXT: Scarlett Delivers Frightening Challenge for Adam Cole's Championship

After the events of NXT TakeOver: in Your House, Adam Cole was sitting pretty with his NXT Championship, and went to work on tonight's episode to tie up the one loose end in Dexter Lumis. Thanks to the help of the rest of the Undisputed ERA he got his wish, as Roderick Strong helped him seal the win. Velveteen Dream came out to help his buddy, but everyone ended up leaving the ring except for Cole. That's when the lights went dark around Cole, and a lone figure came out and took the spotlight. That ended up being Scarlett, and she made it clear that Karrion Kross and Scarlett are coming after Cole and his NXT title.

After the lights went dark Scarlett emerged and walked to the ring. That's when she revealed a large hourglass and put it in the ring. She locked eyes with Cole, who looked a bit shook by the whole encounter, and then she turned the hourglass and let the sand run as she walked away.

That's when the Karrion Kross logo shined on the wall, and it would appear that after Kross' big win against Tommaso Ciampa at In Your House, his sights are set on Cole's Championship.

After seeing what he did against Ciampa, he just might make it happen too, and we cannot wait to see the two lock horns.

We also saw Ciampa earlier in the night, and he looks rather sunken after his loss on Sunday, as he didn't say anything when asked about the match and just took off in his car.

Cole always has something to say, but he was speechless here, and that could be a bad sign.

"NXT Champion Adam Cole, fresh off his Backlot Brawl victory over The Velveteen Dream, faces Dexter Lumis in a non-title match. Plus, Finn Bálor seeks redemption for his only loss of 2020 as he takes on Cameron Grimes. Catch all the fallout from NXT TakeOver: In Your House tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Dexter Lumis

Finn Balor vs Cameron Grimes

