WWE NXT's Adam Cole Retains NXT Championship at TakeOver In Your House

The feud between Velveteen Dream and Adam Cole has been a long one, and it was all set to come to an end on tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The two stars went at it in a Backlot Brawl, which had the stars locking horns in a ring surrounded by cars, mainly illuminated by the headlights. While there was a ring in the middle, much of the early action didn't actually take place in the ring, as both stars utilized the concrete and all the trash cans and other items lying around the ring to their advantage. After a hard-fought match that left them with plenty of bruises, it was Cole who held up the Championship Gold.

Cole took things out of the ring quickly and got several shots in that left Dream's ears ringing. Dream was able to turn the tables though, putting Cole on the hood of a car and punching him several times so he wouldn't move.

He then grabbed a ladder and climbed to the top, but before he could jump off onto Cole the rest of the Undisputed ERA showed up and let Cole get the upper hand.

Unfortunately, Dream was able to knock Cole off the ladder and onto the windshield of a car below, and his arm was bleeding quite a bit. The rest of the ERA threw a bunch of chairs into the ring and beat up Dream, but were surprise attacked by Dexter Lumis, who evened the odds and took the two ERA members down and shoved them into the trunk of their car. He then drove off and removed from them from the match.

It was then down to Dream and Cole in the center of the ring, and Dream would land on Cole, punishing him with those steel chairs. It wasn't enough to get the pin, but Cole looked in a bad way.

That was until he hit Dream with a dirty shot, and it was enough for a pin and the win.

Check out the full card for NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. The Velveteen Dream

NXT Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett

NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano

6 Woman Tag Match: Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, and Mia Yim vs Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Candice LeRae

Finn Bálor vs. Damian Priest

