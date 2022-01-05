WWE NXT Sets Date for AJ Styles vs Grayson Waller Match

During tonight’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, AJ Styles came out to address Grayson Waller. AJ Styles chants broke out and Styles said it never gets old, and then added “But I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t have some gripes. When I started with WWE, I wasn’t here in NXT. My debut was at the Royal Rumble. I was on Raw and SmackDown and within months I was at WrestleMania, but there is something special about NXT.” NXT chants broke out, and Styles said “it’s that, it’s passion. Passion you have for the superstars and passion the superstars have for you. I don’t care if it’s 1.0 or 2.0, it’s passion that makes it go round. And I’ll be damned if I’m going to let someone take that passion away from you guys, and if you haven’t figured it out, I’m talking about Grayson Waller.”

Boos broke out, and Styles said “there is always going to be someone”, but before he could really finish Waller came out to the ring. Waller said “AJ Styles, mate! Credit where it’s due, you’re recalling tugging at the heartstrings, being emotional tonight. It’s a phenomenal deflection. Throw shade on me to distract from the fact that last night you lost to Omos. You didn’t just lose to Omos, you got crushed, so I don’t believe this whole ‘I wanted to start in NXT thing.”

“This Waller’s green, or doesn’t belong, I’m a student of the game. I saw why you lost,” Waller said. “You lost last night because the whole time you were in there you were thinking of Grayson Waller. I’m living in your head rent-free.”

“You know what, he’s right. He’s right. I’m hurt, I’m beat up, I’m not at 100%,” Styles said. “So uh, why don’t you take advantage of the situation. I’ve never had a one-on-one match in NXT. I’ve got my gear on, all we need is a ref and we can do this right here.”

Waller cut him off and said that we’re not on Styles time but we’re on Waller time, but Styles called him out, telling him to grow a sac and do something. Waller got in the ring and then said “nah, nah, we can do this next week in the main event. I get the biggest victory of my career over you.”

Styles said “did you say the biggest victory of your career? You mean the biggest embarrassment of your career.” Waller then tried to hit Styles but Styles returned the favor. They fought out of the ring and then back in the ring, and while Waller got the best of him for a minute, Styles hit him with a Pele Kick and then a forearm before Waller ran away.

It seems like we’re getting Styles vs Waller next week, and it will certainly be entertaining.

