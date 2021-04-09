NXT Stand and Deliver: Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion Crowned

✖

Santos Escobar officially became the Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion on Thursday night, defeating Jordan Devlin in a Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. After nailing an outstanding moonsault form the top of the ladder it looked like Devlin had the match won, only for the rest of Legado del Fantasma to run down and shove him off the ladder. Escobar slowly made his way upn the ladder but Devlin sprinted back into the ring and smacked him in the back with another ladder. Devlin then set up the second ladder and hit a Spanish Fly to cause both men to crash to the mat.

Devlin trained to grab the two titles, but Escobar shoved him off from the top and caused him to crash into a ladder perched in the corner.

Devlin first won the title back at the Worlds Collide event in January 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic was unable to travel overseas and continue to defend it in America. As a result, NXT began a tournament to crown a new interim champion. Escobar (as El Hijo de Fantasma) eventually won the tournament by beating Drake Maverick, then turned heel and revealed himself to be in charge of the Legado Del Fantasma faction. He also unmasked and started wrestling as Escobar.

Despite holding the championship for well over 400 days, Devlin only defended the gold twice heading into Thursday's match. The most recent defense was gainst Travis Banks on an episode of NXT UK in early March.

Check out the full results from both nights of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver below:

Night One

Zoey Stark def. Toni Storm (Kickoff)

Pete Dunne def. Kushida

Bronson Reed Wins the Gauntlet Eliminator

NXT United Kingdom Championship: Walter def. Tommaso Ciampa

Walter def. Tommaso Ciampa NXT Tag Team Championships: MSK def. Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado Del Fantasma

MSK def. Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado Del Fantasma NXT Women's Championship: Raquel Gonzalez def. Io Shirai

