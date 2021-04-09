NXT Stand and Deliver: Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion Crowned
Santos Escobar officially became the Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion on Thursday night, defeating Jordan Devlin in a Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. After nailing an outstanding moonsault form the top of the ladder it looked like Devlin had the match won, only for the rest of Legado del Fantasma to run down and shove him off the ladder. Escobar slowly made his way upn the ladder but Devlin sprinted back into the ring and smacked him in the back with another ladder. Devlin then set up the second ladder and hit a Spanish Fly to cause both men to crash to the mat.
HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE?! #NXTTakeOver @EscobarWWE @Jordan_Devlin1 pic.twitter.com/esUiejsmAI— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
Devlin trained to grab the two titles, but Escobar shoved him off from the top and caused him to crash into a ladder perched in the corner.
The debate is over.@EscobarWWE is your Undisputed #WWENXT #Cruiserweight Champion! #NXTTakeOver @Jordan_Devlin1 pic.twitter.com/ZN6nTsEqFc— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
Devlin first won the title back at the Worlds Collide event in January 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic was unable to travel overseas and continue to defend it in America. As a result, NXT began a tournament to crown a new interim champion. Escobar (as El Hijo de Fantasma) eventually won the tournament by beating Drake Maverick, then turned heel and revealed himself to be in charge of the Legado Del Fantasma faction. He also unmasked and started wrestling as Escobar.
Despite holding the championship for well over 400 days, Devlin only defended the gold twice heading into Thursday's match. The most recent defense was gainst Travis Banks on an episode of NXT UK in early March.
Check out the full results from both nights of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver below:
Night One
- Zoey Stark def. Toni Storm (Kickoff)
- Pete Dunne def. Kushida
- Bronson Reed Wins the Gauntlet Eliminator
- NXT United Kingdom Championship: Walter def. Tommaso Ciampa
- NXT Tag Team Championships: MSK def. Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado Del Fantasma
- NXT Women's Championship: Raquel Gonzalez def. Io Shirai
Night Two
- Killian Dain & Drake Maverick def. Breezango (Kickoff)
- NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Jordan Devlin vs. Santos Escobar (Ladder Match)
- NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross
- NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed
- NXT Women's Tag Team Championship: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. The Way
- Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly (Unsanctioned Match)