WWE NXT Star Makes Surprise Return from Injury

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT began with absolute chaos, as a host of stars battled it out backstage to make it to the ring. They were all vying to get to the ring first to accept Wes Lee's open challenge for his North American Championship, and though it appeared as if Dabba-Kato would get there, he was stopped by Apollo Crews, paving the way for Nathan Frazer to hop over them and get that shot at the Title. Frazer has been out of action with an injury since last year, and no one expected him to make his surprise return against Lee.

Frazer's last match in NXT was in October of last year during Halloween Havoc. In that match, he competed against Carmelo Hayes, Lee, Oro Mensah, and Von Wagner for the North American Championship. That match ended with Lee climbing the ladder and winning the Title, and now Frazer is back to challenge the Champ.

IT'S PURE CHAOS!!!



Everyone in the #WWENXT locker room wants a shot at the North American Championship but it's a returning @WWEFrazer who gets through the brawl! pic.twitter.com/AgB9l4ugRG — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2023

Frazer was on a roll before the injury took him out of action, and that run included an excellent trio of matches against Axiom. The match at Havoc was also stellar, and it's a shame he ended up sidelined for a bit. At the time Frazer shared the injury on Twitter, writing "Dealing with a little injury right now, I'll be back before you know it????".

Tonight's match showcased how skilled Frazer and Lee are and how well their styles complement each other. Frazer looked better than ever and was giving Lee a run for his money from the get-go. After a few near falls, Frazer got Lee up on the top rope, but Lee was able to push him off the turnbuckle. Frazer went right back up and hit a huge slam followed by a second one into a cover, but the Champ kicked out.

Lee bought himself some time but then Frazer dropkicked Lee through the ropes and into the announce table. Then he jumped off the top rope but Lee evaded and he collided with the announce table. Lee leaped over the rope and collided with Frazer, and once back in the ring, Lee hit the Cardiac Kick and that was it for Frazer.

After the match, Lee extended his hand to Frazer and helped pull him up, and the two shared pleasantries as Lee celebrated his win.

We'll have to see who challenges Lee next, and despite the loss, Frazer is looking to pick up that same momentum he had before the injury, and it looks like he is well on his way.

