WWE NXT Star Possibly Moving to Main Roster Very Soon

Over the past month, we've seen several former NXT stars moving to Raw or SmackDown, including Johnny Gargano, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis, and now we might be about to see an NXT 2.0 star make that jump as well. A new report by PWInsider states that there's been a lot of talk over the last week within WWE NXT circles that Solo Sikoa could be headed to the main roster in the very near future, possibly as soon as next month. Sikoa has been rumored for a call-up for a while now, though an injury seemed to derail those plans for a bit.

The good news is that Sikoa's injury wasn't set to keep him out that long, with an initial recovery time of four to six weeks expected. That would put a potential return date around late next month, though it remains to be seen if that happens and if it does how that call-up is put together. When he was hurt he teased a return to NXT, which might have been the plan at the time, but it could have very well changed since then.

Sikoa would be a worthy addition to Raw or SmackDown, but SmackDown seems like the most effective destination. Sikoa, who is 29, is the son of Rikishi and the brother of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso. That would make some sort of involvement with The Bloodline an easy pitch to make for a WWE main roster introduction, though you could go a few different ways with that.

You could have him debut as reinforcements for the Bloodline, giving Roman Reigns and The Usos even more flexibility and power. You could also have Sikoa push against his brothers and Reigns and challenge their dominance of WWE, either on his own or in a stable down the line. We'll have to wait and see how it all works out, but Sikoa should be quite fun to watch when he jumps to either show.

