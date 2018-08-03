Three New Matches Confirmed for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV

Following this week’s airing of WWE NXT on the WWE Network, we have three more matches announced for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV on August 18th.

NXT General Manager William Regal announced that NXT North American Champion Adam Cole will be defending against Ricochet. Additionally, the NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly of the Undisputed Era will defend their titles against Tyler Bate and Trent Seven. Finally, EC3 will be wrestling Velveteen Dream at the show.

The TakeOver: Brooklyn IV card now looks as follows:

NXT Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane

NXT Tag Team Title Match

Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly (c) vs. Tyler Bate and Trent Seven

NXT North American Title Match

Adam Cole (c) vs. Ricochet

EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream

New NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will surely be defending against Johnny Gargano and Aleister Black in a triple threat match, though that bout has not been officially announced publicly.

As most TakeOver shows tend to, this one is looking extremely strong on paper. Cole and Ricochet should be a tremendous bout that has the potential to be the best match of SummerSlam weekend, which is saying something given the fact that SummerSlam will be giving us AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan taking on The Miz (yet to be announced but is definitely happening).

Baszler versus Sane is an enticing women’s bout in that Sane was a huge name following her victory in last year’s Mae Young Tournament but hasn’t had a chance to shine much on NXT television. Baszler has been a great champion and these two could have one of the most memorable NXT women’s matches since the heyday of Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte, and Becky lynch.

As far as the the NXT championship match goes, triple threats can sometimes be clunky, but given the matches we’ve already seen from Gargano and Ciampa this year, plus adding in Black, this has some great potential and could also steal the weekend in Brooklyn.

Either way, NXT always comes with their A-game in hand during TakeOver weekend and this show will be no different. WWE fans are in for a great two days of action on August 18th and 19th.