Io Shirai Escapes NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day With the NXT Women's Championship

Io Shirai had the odds stacked against her heading into Sunday's NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, but she managed to escape with her NXT Women's Championship by beating both Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez. Storm looked to have the match won late when she hit Storm Zero, followed by a diving headbutt off the top rope. However, Shirai was able to break up Storm's pin attempt with a Moonsault, then covered Martinez for the win.

Storm has been chasing Shirai's title since she made the jump to NXT at TakeOver 31 late last year. She turned heel leading up to TakeOver: WarGames, but Martinez eventually inserted herself into the match by abandoning the Retribution stable.

One of the craziest spots came midway through the match when shirai climbed halfway up one of the lighting rigs and dove onto her two opponents. It looked like the commentary table was supposed to get involved, but it accidentally collapsed when Storm touched it

