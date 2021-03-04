Report: WWE Considering a Two-Night NXT TakeOver During WrestleMania 37 Week

✖

The WWE Network broke the news earlier this week (somewhat unintentionally) that the next NXT TakeOver event is scheduled for April 8, just two days before the two-night WrestleMania 37 event. As of now, WWE has yet to announce anything regarding the show, but a new report popped up from PWInsider on Thursday that explained how this TakeOver might differ from others.

According to Mike Johnson, the company is considering holding TakeOver across two nights with the first taking place on April 7 on the USA Network during NXT's usual weekly timeslot. The second night would then air exclusively on the WWE Network. He also pointed out that the idea can change given the show is a month away.

NXT's TakeOver events were first introduced back in 2014, and while the lengths of the shows have varied there's never been an attempt to stretch it beyond one night like WrestleMania 36 and 37. If the two-night plan does happen it will load up what is already expected to be a busy WrestleMania week — and that's still without any confirmation on what's happening with the WWE Hall of Fame Induction this year.

But before that TakeOver arrives, NXT has a loaded lineup for next week's episode with NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole and NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm. William Regal has also promised a major announcement for the episode, which could be anything from NXT getting its own set of women's tag titles to the show moving to Tuesday nights (which is what's been reported this week).

Should NXT go forward with this plan? Or would it be smarter to have a normal episode of NXT lead right into a TakeOver special the following night? Let us know what you think down in the comments.