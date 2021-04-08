NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver: MSK Win the NXT Tag Team Championships

✖

After winning the Men's Dusty Cup earlier in the year, MSK officially became NXT Tag Team Champions on Wednesday night by beating both the Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado Del Fantasma in a triple threat bout. The titles had been vacated weeks prior when Danny Burch suffered a separated shoulder and had to be removed from competition.

The pair won the bout after hitting their double-team finisher on James Drake.

This story is developing...