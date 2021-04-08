NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver: Impact Wrestling Star Reveals New Name
After a series of teasers dropped during last week's episode, former Impact Wrestling Champion Taya Valkyrie revealed her new NXT name to be Franky Monet. A promo package played midway through Night One of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, showing her run up to Money with her back turned to the camera. The screen then flashed a message that she would be debuting on the April 13 episode of NXT next Tuesday.
See ya Tuesday, Franky! 🐶
...and your special friend as well. #NXTTakeOver #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/78UkWRFD8M— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2021
Valkyrie first broke out in the United States while on Lucha Underground, working alongside her husband Johnny Mundo (John Morrison). She was a multi-time champion down in Mexico as part of Lucha Libre AAA and set the record for longest reign as Knockouts Champion back in early 2020.
Check out the full results from TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One below:
- Zoey Stark def. Toni Storm (Kickoff)
- Pete Dunne def. Kushida
- Bronson Reed Wins the Gauntlet Eliminator
- NXT United Kingdom Championship: Walter def. Tommaso Ciampa
- NXT Tag Team Championships: MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado Del Fantasma
- NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez
And here's the updated lineup for Night Two:
- NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross
- NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed
- NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Jordan Devlin vs. Santos Escobar (Ladder Match)
- NXT Women's Tag Team Championship: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. The Way
- Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly (Unsanctioned Match)