NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver: Impact Wrestling Star Reveals New Name

After a series of teasers dropped during last week's episode, former Impact Wrestling Champion Taya Valkyrie revealed her new NXT name to be Franky Monet. A promo package played midway through Night One of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, showing her run up to Money with her back turned to the camera. The screen then flashed a message that she would be debuting on the April 13 episode of NXT next Tuesday.

Valkyrie first broke out in the United States while on Lucha Underground, working alongside her husband Johnny Mundo (John Morrison). She was a multi-time champion down in Mexico as part of Lucha Libre AAA and set the record for longest reign as Knockouts Champion back in early 2020.

Check out the full results from TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One below:

Zoey Stark def. Toni Storm (Kickoff)

Pete Dunne def. Kushida

Bronson Reed Wins the Gauntlet Eliminator

NXT United Kingdom Championship: Walter def. Tommaso Ciampa

And here's the updated lineup for Night Two: