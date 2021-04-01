NXT: Former Impact Wrestling Star Teases NXT Debut

✖

Fans are always excited to see a new challenger enter the NXT mix, and tonight a former Impact Wrestling Champion teased their big black and gold debut. After several shots of an adorable dog making their way through the Performance Center aired during the show, fans were starting to get a hint as to who it might be, but the full reveal isn't happening tonight. Instead, the puppy would make their way to their owner, and all you could see was the owner's white boots, though we did get an official reveal date.

The words "See you April 13th, Franky" popped up on the screen, which is NXT's official debut on Tuesdays on USA Network. It makes sense, as TakeOver is already pretty packed, and this is a great way to build some buzz after the event.

How are we gonna wait that long? Franky stole our heart. 🐶 💗 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/MIlIjyG1V0 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 1, 2021

As for who it is, the dog is actually the pet of Impact Knockout's Champion Taya Valkyrie, who was revealed earlier in the year to be the brand's newest signee. NXT already holds the best Women's Division in wrestling, so adding Valkyrie (or now Franky) is only going to make it even better.

You can find the official description of tonight's NXT below.

"With NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver only a week away, 12 Superstars will compete in a Battle Royal to qualify for the Gauntlet Eliminator on Night 1 of TakeOver for an NXT North American Title opportunity on Night 2. Plus, Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro will face off with Tian Sha after weeks of turmoil and Roderick Strong battles Cameron Grimes. Don't miss NXT this Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's tonight's card:

Battle Royal to decide North American Title Gauntlet Eliminator participants

Raquel Gonzalez vs Zoey Stark

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell back in action

Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro tempt fate with Tian Sha Showdown

Roderick Strong vs Cameron Grimes

Are you excited to see her debut? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!