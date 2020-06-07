WWE NXT's Tegan Nox Finally Takes Down Dakota Kai at TakeOver: In Your House

✖

Tonight's loaded NXT TakeOver: In Your House card kicked off with a 6 Woman Tag Team Match, a match that featured several rivalries and rivalries in the making. Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, and Mia Yim took on Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Candice LeRae in the match, and each one had their moment to shine before the match was all said and done. After several near falls from each team, it was the good guys who scored the win as Tegan Nox pinned her former best friend and now sworn enemy Dakota Kai to get her team the victory.

Early on it was Gonzalez who terrorized the ring, dishing out brutal punishment to Nox, Yim, and Blackheart. Kai would wait to capitalize and get in some big offense, and LeRae was fearless throughout, getting her shots in as well.

Blackheart would help turn the tide though on Gonzalez, and the three stars would work together to remove Gonzalez from the picture for a bit, long enough for Nox to get the pin on Kai

Check out the full card for NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. The Velveteen Dream

NXT Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett

NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano

6 Woman Tag Match: Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, and Mia Yim vs Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Candice LeRae

Finn Bálor vs. Damian Priest

